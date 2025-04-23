Africa Travel Indaba expected to surpass 2024 figures, raise more than R300 million for KZN

The countdown is on for Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI), which is scheduled to take place at Durban ICC on 13-15 May.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has said that the 2025 Africa Travel Indaba (ATI) was expected to surpass the figures it drew last year and generate more than R300 milliond for the economy of KwaZulu-Natal.

De Lille on Wednesday announced that more than 1 200 exhibitors were confirmed for this year’s gathering taking place at Durban ICC on 13-15 May – a powerful testament to the vibrancy of the African tourism sector. She explained that this year’s motto transcended mere branding.

"It is the essence of this all-important gathering because Africa’s Travel Indaba is not just a trade show. It is a celebration of who we are," De Lille said.

"A declaration of what we believe. It is a declaration that we want to think and act without limits. It is a bold manifestation of the African tourism sector."

Reflecting on the events of previous years, De Lille highlighted that in 2024 alone, more than 9 000 delegates participated, engaging in around 24 000 business meetings that turned ideas into tangible action, generating R226 million in direct economic activity in Durban, alongside an impressive R333m reverberating across KwaZulu-Natal.

De Lille also revealed that the Department of Tourism's funding had empowered 120 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to showcase their offerings, offering them access to a global stage through the Market Access Support Programme.

"This is what inclusive growth looks like. This is a transformation in motion. This is what it means to leave no one behind. As we go into Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, we currently have participation from 26 African countries, including South Africa," she said.

De Lille said that based on research done, in 2024 adventure tourists made up 8.8% of tourists to South Africa, which is over 700 000 of the 8.2 million arrivals in 2023.

She said that from contributing 9.5% to our GDP pre-pandemic, to 8.2% in 2023, tourism was regaining momentum.

"Last year, nearly 9 million international visitors arrived in South Africa – 76% from fellow African nations. The tourism sector already supports 1.68 million jobs, set to grow to over 2.2 million by the end of the decade," De Lille said.

"Importantly, many of these jobs are held by women and anchored in rural and township communities. To reach our goal of welcoming 15 million visitors by 2030, we must open our skies and deepen our connectivity."