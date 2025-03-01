Transnet strengthens leadership with new executive appointments
Transnet, South Africa's state-owned rail and logistics giant, makes strategic leadership appointments to drive transformation and operational excellence.
Transnet, the state-owned rail, logistics, port and pipeline company, is strengthening its leadership.
Transnet has named Bessie Mabunda as CEO of Transnet Engineering and Moshe Motlohi as CEO of Transnet Rail infrastructure manager (TRIM), effective March 1, 2025, in a move to bolster its leadership and stabilise operations.
The state-owned company, responsible for South Africa’s rail and logistics network, confirmed on Friday the appointments follow a rigorous selection process aimed at strengthening strategic direction in two critical divisions.
Transnet Engineering handles research, design, manufacturing, and maintenance for the global rail industry, with a focus on Africa, while TRIM oversees the management and modernisation of the nation’s 30,000 km rail infrastructure, including plans to increase private sector involvement.
Transnet Rail Infrastructure manager CEO Moshe Motlohi.
Mabunda, who previously acted as TRIM’s interim infrastructure manager and general manager for Rail Network and Capital Projects, brings 12 years of freight logistics experience from roles within Transnet, alongside over a decade in the electrical energy sector.
Motlohi, acting CEO of TRIM since October 2024, offers more than 20 years in logistics, maritime, and corporate affairs, including a stint as Managing Executive of Transnet National Ports Authority’s Eastern Region. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town Business School.
Transnet group chief operating officer, Lekau “Solly” Letsoalo, hailed the appointments as a step forward. “These appointments reflect our commitment to recognising and promoting internal talent and enhance our strategic focus,” he said.
“Their experience and strengths align with the strategic direction that Transnet is taking and we look forward to their contributions. Stable leadership is foundational in the implementation of strategy to address our operational and liquidity priorities.”
Letsoalo added, “We have confidence in their ability to lead their respective teams, enable the delivery of Transnet’s recovery and growth, and continue to shape and contribute towards the success of the organisation.”
The announcement comes as Transnet seeks to recover from operational challenges and drive growth amid efforts to revitalise South Africa’s rail system.
Transnet reported a net loss of R2.2 billion for the six months ending September 30, 2024, greater than the R1.6bn it lost over the same period in 2023.
