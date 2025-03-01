Transnet strengthens leadership with new executive appointments

Transnet, the state-owned rail, logistics, port and pipeline company, is strengthening its leadership.

Transnet has named Bessie Mabunda as CEO of Transnet Engineering and Moshe Motlohi as CEO of Transnet Rail infrastructure manager (TRIM), effective March 1, 2025, in a move to bolster its leadership and stabilise operations.

The state-owned company, responsible for South Africa’s rail and logistics network, confirmed on Friday the appointments follow a rigorous selection process aimed at strengthening strategic direction in two critical divisions.

Transnet Engineering handles research, design, manufacturing, and maintenance for the global rail industry, with a focus on Africa, while TRIM oversees the management and modernisation of the nation’s 30,000 km rail infrastructure, including plans to increase private sector involvement.

Mabunda previously acted as the interim Infrastructure manager (TRIM) and general manager for Rail Network and Capital Projects. In her role as the interim infrastructure manager, she was accountable for the implementation of a Freight Rail Infrastructure Manager, whose function includes managing open access and ensuring sufficient investment in the freight rail infrastructure network of approximately 30 000km.

She has worked in the Freight Logistics business for 12 years, holding various roles in Transnet including Project Development and Execution, Engineering Designs and Train Operations Planning and Execution. Prior to joining Transnet, she spent over 12 years in the electrical energy sector focusing on infrastructure maintenance and new build.