Marriott Bonvoy becomes official Hotel Partner of Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, and Protea Hotels by Marriott as its Official Hotel Partner.

CSA said that the partnership will come to life through Protea Hotels by Marriott, one of Marriott Bonvoy’s brands that has more than 60 hotels across Africa, each offering modern facilities, the brand’s renowned African hospitality and personal service. “Under the agreement, Protea Hotels by Marriott will provide hotel stays and travel experiences for the Protea Men’s and Women’s national teams, Cricket South Africa staff, and inbound international teams. Protea Hotels by Marriott will also support High Performance Programmes and any events hosted by CSA.”

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said that they are extremely excited to embark on this journey with Marriott Bonvoy and Protea Hotels by Marriott. “I look forward to our teams enjoying the hospitality on offer while on tour or on camps, and collaborating together to raise awareness of the sport, the programmes we offer and the achievements of our South African cricket teams at home or away.”

CSA said that fans will also enjoy the benefits of this relationship, as cricket enthusiasts travelling to support the Proteas can seamlessly integrate their love of the sport with Marriott Bonvoy’s loyalty rewards, exclusive packages, and memorable travel experiences. “The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme allows members to earn points for stays at Protea Hotels by Marriott and over 30 other hotel brands in the portfolio, and redeem them for free nights, upgrades, and more.”

CSA added that Protea Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy will also enhance the partnership through exclusive hotel activations and memorable experiences, by providing opportunities to engage with the Proteas, access premium matchday tickets and player-focused content. “The partnership builds on the companies’ shared commitment to enable every individual interested in cricket to fully explore and express their talent, passion, and love for the game.”

Johan Cronje, Regional Vice President of Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, Inc, said that Marriott is incredibly proud to partner with Cricket South Africa and to support the Proteas, a team that embodies the spirit of South Africa. ‘As a homegrown brand, Protea Hotels by Marriott is well positioned to connect cricket fans to their passion for the game. Whether travelling for home matches or supporting the team on tour, Protea Hotels by Marriott offers fans an authentic South African experience, with world-class hospitality that brings them closer to their favourite teams.”

