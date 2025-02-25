Beyond Musk: South Africa's responsible tech pioneers making real impact

Elon Musk has shifted the world from 0 to 1 with his innovations. Sadly, his latest moves with Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team, a controversial initiative under the Trump administration, are shifting the world from 1 to 0, and that may have a negative impact on tech entrepreneurs from South Africa.

His South African heritage is now in the spotlight. It may just create a negative perception for others in the country. The good news is that South Africa boasts other tech founders and entrepreneurs who deserve more praise.

A closer look at them shows that they are addressing complex challenges with technology solutions. At the same time, they are making a positive impact on society beyond the call of duty.

Take a look at Katlego Maphai, together with his co-founders of Yoco.

In my books, Maphai started a fintech revolution of a different kind in South Africa. When his company, Yoco, introduced a payment device, it was uncommon to see street vendors with a payment device. Yoco drove digital adoption in the South African small business sector. This company, which is led by a South African, has inspired even banks to do more to bridge the digital divide. Maphai has been an important voice for tech startups where it matters most.

Another South African technology entrepreneur who is breaking new ground is Pieter de Villiers. His company, Clickatell, has been at the forefront of the chat economy. If you are using WhatsApp to interact with your bank or airline, you are probably using a technology service that is enabled by a company led by De Villiers. This is not only in South Africa, but across the world. He has worked hard to ensure that there’s a sufficient quality talent pool in South Africa.

These entrepreneurs are great examples of business leaders that are emerging from South Africa. More of them should be known, not only in South Africa but globally. They are different from the ones that have captured the spotlight. They are tech startup founders with impact, yet responsible.

Tech startup founders have been a positive force in society; however, the Musk cloud threatens to tarnish their image. It’s about time that South African tech startup founders stand up and be counted.

The current narrative in South Africa warrants SA tech founders to reflect and promote the positive impact of tech and its founders.

In addition to advocating for the positive effect of tech, there’s a need for tech founders to speak out against negative parts of the Musk campaign.

For now, it may seem as if the entry into US government databases by the DOGE team won’t effect people beyond the US. This as it is reported that DOGE personnel have gained unprecedented access to sensitive US government databases, such as those managed by the Treasury Department, the Office of Personnel Management and other federal agencies.

These databases contain vast troves of personal and financial data - social security numbers, payment records, personnel files -touching millions of Americans.

One has to ask: if US government databases can be accessed by private citizens DOGE-style, what stops them from doing the same on social media platform X’s and space company Starlink’s databases?

In essence, if Musk’s team can breach US government systems with little oversight, they might extend similar tactics to Musk-controlled private platforms that store user data worldwide.

Could this US phenomenon ripple out and threaten global data security and the reputation of tech entrepreneurs everywhere?

Is it not better to be more responsible than recklessness as shown by Musk’s use of DOGE?

I believe that South African tech founders can change the narrative about tech founders by advocating for a different value system, which is far from the one pursued by Musk.

Tech founders can move society and governments from 0 to 1 by just turning on the Good and Responsible mode. SA tech founders can show us that they have a backbone by standing for what is right.

Wesley Diphoko is a Technology Analyst and Editor-in-Chief of FastCompany (SA) magazine.

