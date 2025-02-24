South Africa faces avian flu threat: Urgent call for vaccination

South African Poultry Association (SAPA) has raised warning flags South Africa is facing a grave risk from the potential spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. File Picture : Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) warned on Monday that South Africa faces an “imminent” bird flu crisis, urging immediate action against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

With outbreaks surging in the UK and US—where 1.8 million birds were culled in the UK over three months and 23.2 million killed in the US in December 2024 alone, driving egg shortages and price spikes—the risk is stark.

Sapa noted that the virus often migrates with wild birds from Europe to South Africa in winter, amplifying the need for proactive steps.

“The disease, which has already spread across Europe, the US, and Argentina, remains unchecked in many countries, signalling that the time to act is now,” it said. “The urgency of addressing this looming crisis cannot be overstated. Without vaccination, South Africa may once again face catastrophic consequences from bird flu.”

In 2023, South Africa’s poultry sector suffered a devastating blow, culling over 9.6 million birds. Egg shortages emptied shelves, and poultry prices soared, hitting consumers reliant on this affordable protein. The industry faced a minimum loss of R9.5 billion, only beginning recovery last year. Farmers warn a new outbreak could be ruinous.

Sapa highlighted two key interventions: culling infected flocks and vaccination.

It said, “However, culling alone has not been effective in controlling the disease, as evidenced by the experiences of the European Union and the US. In fact, egg producers in the US have begun lobbying for vaccination, given the severe consequences of the disease. Drawing from the lessons learned from France’s success in vaccinating 20 million ducks, South Africa is faced with the pressing need for vaccination as a tool to combat bird flu.”

Yet South African farmers face hurdles: they receive no compensation for culled birds, and the Department of Agriculture has not approved vaccinations.

A potential loss of half the poultry flocks could cripple the industry, threatening food security, nutrition, and the environment, Sapa cautioned.

Wandile Sihlobo, the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz), said animal diseases remain a constant risk.

“Each country needs to work consistently to improve its biosecurity controls and innovate in vaccines. We must learn from 2023 events to keep South Africa agile to cope with the next unfortunate outbreak,” he said, hopeful that vaccines and stronger biosecurity could mitigate future impacts seen in the US.

Smalltalkdaily Research independent analyst Anthony Clark noted Sapa’s 12–14-month push to vaccinate birds.

“The government has been dragging its feet, and what we’re seeing from Sapa is a more intense warning to approve vaccinations available to cure or mitigate the spread of avian flu ahead of the winter season,” he said.

Clark flagged the Northern Hemisphere’s HPAI spread as a red alert. “The main issue is that Sapa wants the government to approve vaccines to prevent a severe outbreak, as vaccines are available and government support is needed.”

