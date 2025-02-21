Recent Rains Boost South Africa's agricultural recovery

Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) said that recent rains have been superb for agriculture and have improved farming conditions. File Picture: Karen Sandison/ Independent Newspapers

Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said that he has consistently maintained an optimistic view that this will be a recovery year for South Africa’s agriculture following a year of El Niño-induced drought. “The summer grains and oilseeds in the country’s western regions were starting to be strained a bit because of the scant rains. This week’s rains will help improve crop-growing conditions in such areas.”

Sihlobo added that the industry is recovering, and farmers planted a decent amount of summer grains and oilseeds for the 2024-25 season. “For example, the preliminary planting data released by the Crop Estimates Committee last month showed that South African farmers likely planted 4.45 million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds in the 2024-25 season, up slightly by 0.3% from the previous season. In more detail, the data show that South Africa’s 2024-25 maize preliminary plantings were 2.64 million hectares, up by 0.4% year over year (y/y).”

Sihlobo said that sunflower seed preliminary plantings are 552,000 hectares (up 4% y/y), with groundnuts at 46,175 hectares (up 12% y/y) and dry beans at 45,500 hectares (up 15% y/y). “Meanwhile, the soybean preliminary plantings are at 1.12 million hectares (down 2% y/y), and sorghum at 39,500 hectares (down 6% y/y). Some of these plantings likely happen outside the typical optimal window because of some regions’ unfavourable weather conditions at the start of the season. In such areas, there will be a need for better rains through to March, when the crops will likely pollinate. Notably, the recent rains helped with the early stages of crop growth.”

Sihlobo added that encouragingly, the La Niña prospects suggest we may receive favourable rains during this period. “Not all things are as glowing; there may be regions where the rains could have done some minor damage to crops, although I haven’t heard of any. Still, it remains true that rain does more good than bad in agriculture.”

While I highlight the growing conditions in the summer grains and oilseeds regions, these rains also benefit the livestock industry’s grazing veld. In the current times, where feed prices remain elevated, better grazing conditions provide some relief to commercial farmers and greatly benefit smallholder non-commercial farmers.”

