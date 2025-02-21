Countdown to Durban Tourism Business Awards: Entries close on 28 February

eThekwini Municipality announced on Thursday that the countdown had begun to enter the Durban Tourism Business Awards as entries close on 28 February.

eThekwini stated that the awards are open to all tourism businesses and individuals in Durban, with winners to be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony taking place in June. “Participants have the opportunity to win development prizes to help elevate their businesses. All category winners will receive up to R50,000 in cash, while winners of the exceptional achievement category will be awarded R100,000 to attend an international tourism exhibition or study tour.”

eThekwini added that the first runner-up will receive prizes up to R35,000, while the second runner-up will receive prizes worth R25,000.

Last year's recipient of the Upcoming Filmmaker Award, Lisa Maria noted that winning the award marked a milestone for her company. “This honour has enhanced our credibility in the industry, broadened our network, and created new collaborative opportunities. The recognition has also inspired us to push creative boundaries and produce even more impactful content. I encourage all creatives and tourism businesses to participate in the Durban Tourism Awards; it’s an invaluable platform for gaining exposure and elevating your business to new heights.”

eThekwini said that the awards will honour outstanding achievements in various categories including:

Service Excellence Category : Featuring the following subcategories: Accommodations Award: Hotels and non-hotels

MESE Award: Meetings, exhibitions, and special events venues

Visitor Experiences Award: Scenic beauty, roots and culture, adventure activities, wildlife, lifestyle, beach experiences, and luxury

Tourist Guides Award: Nature guides, adventure guides, and culture guides

Tour Operators Award: Emerging and established tour operators

Rickshaw Pullers

Crafters

Event organisers and promoters Sustainable Development Category : Recognising those promoting universal accessibility and green tourism products as defined by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. Entrepreneurship Category : Celebrating emerging tourism entrepreneurs, particularly black-owned small, medium, and micro enterprise (SMME) tourism establishments that have achieved significant success since inception. Upcoming Filmmakers Category : Honouring unique and impactful individuals and organisations that have produced, scripted, and directed films showcasing Durban as a premier destination in the past five years. Exceptional Achievement Category : Recognising globally renowned companies that enhance visitor flow to the City, contribute to job creation, and maintain competitiveness. This category includes five subcategories: Hospitality

Investment

Rural and Township Investment Development

Creative Industries

Contributions by persons with disabilities in the sector.

The Municipality urged entrants to get their entries in by 28 February.

BUSINESS REPORT