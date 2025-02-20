PSA condemns AfriForum's call for foreign intervention in South Africa

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said in a statement that they strongly condemned the irresponsible actions by AfriForum and its allies in calling for foreign intervention in South Africa’s domestic affairs.

The PSA stated that such reckless actions undermine the sovereignty of the country and collective efforts to resolve internal matters through legitimate democratic and legal channels. “Recent statements by AfriForum, aimed at influencing the United States of America to act against South Africa, serve no purpose other than to escalate tensions and put the country’s economic and diplomatic standing at risk.”

The PSA highlighted that South Africa is navigating complex global and domestic challenges, and it is deeply concerning that a local organisation would seek to involve foreign powers rather than engage in constructive national dialogue. “The PSA urges AfriForum and Solidarity to pursue internal remedies, including legal and policy-based engagements, rather than attempting to incite external conflict that could have dire consequences for all South Africans.”

The PSA emphasised that South Africa has a robust legal framework, independent institutions, and democratic processes that allow for concerns to be addressed without resorting to international lobbying that may harm the country’s economic and political stability. “The PSA further calls on all stakeholders, including government and civil society, to remain steadfast in safeguarding South Africa’s sovereignty and democratic integrity. South Africans have overcome immense historical challenges through unity and dialogue and cannot afford to allow reckless actions to destabilise hard-won progress.”

The PSA urged all parties to act responsibly and in the best interest of South Africa.

