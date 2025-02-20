Meetings Africa 2025: Exhibition space sold out as anticipation builds

With just four days remaining until the highly anticipated kickoff of Meetings Africa 2025, South African Tourism announced that all exhibition floor space has been completely sold out.File Picture : Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

With just four days remaining until the highly anticipated kickoff of Meetings Africa 2025, South African Tourism announced that all exhibition floor space has been completely sold out. Meetings Africa, set to take place from 24 – 26 February 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre,

SA Tourism said that the remarkable achievement of exhibition floor space being sold out highlights the unwavering confidence that the African business events industry places in this premier trade show for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

SA Tourism added that Meetings Africa continues to solidify its position as the leading platform connecting global buyers with Africa’s top business event service providers. “The overwhelming response from exhibitors reaffirms the continent’s growing reputation as a dynamic and world-class destination for business events.”

SA Tourism added that among the key anchoring exhibitors at this year’s event are leading African convention bureaus, premier hotels, renowned event venues, and airline and rail hospitality providers, all showcasing Africa’s diverse and competitive offerings in the global MICE industry. “Returning and new exhibitors alike will bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to the event, ensuring buyers experience the very best Africa has to offer.”

Nombulelo Guliwe, Chief Executive Officer at South African Tourism said that With the exhibition floor fully booked, Meetings Africa 2025 is set to be an impactful edition. “This sell-out status speaks to the trust and value our exhibitors place in this event as a critical business platform. It also sends a strong message to global buyers that Africa is ready, open for business, and offers unmatched opportunities for meetings and events.”

SA Tourism said that the event will once again host top-tier international and regional buyers eager to explore Africa’s business events landscape. “Attendees can look forward to an enriched programme, including insightful knowledge sessions, impactful networking opportunities, and curated business matchmaking sessions that foster meaningful partnerships.With Meetings Africa 2025 already demonstrating record-breaking engagement, buyers and exhibitors alike can anticipate an event that not only drives business success but also reinforces Africa’s position as a leading MICE destination on the global stage.”

