Youth unemployment remains a headache for government as job market struggle continues

Youth unemployment in South Africa is expected to remain a persistent concern in the first quarter of 2025 as more young people enter the labour force after completing their high school studies.

This comes as Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday said the youth (15–34 years) remained vulnerable in the labour market after the labour force increased by 0.4% or 112 000 during the last three months of 2024.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the youth unemployment rate eased slightly from 45.5% in the third quarter to 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This comes as the total number of unemployed youth fell by 133 000 to 4.7 million, while employed youth recorded an increase of 37 000 to 5.8 million.

Data from Stats SA showed that the official unemployment rate fell by 0.2 of a percentage from 32.1% in the third quarter to 31.9% in the fourth quarter, marking the lowest jobless rate since the third quarter of 2023.

Stats SA stated that the finance sector experienced the most significant growth, adding 232 000 jobs.

Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA, said although the employment figures were improving, unemployed youth remained a primary concern.

“Without decisive action from the government, the future will remain gloomy, and there is no hope of elevating the impoverished,” Moyo said.

“UASA reiterates its call on the government to take the increased unemployment rate seriously. It presents a dark picture for our country and economy, and without proper solutions, the future of our people is in jeopardy.”

Stats SA said discouraged work-seekers increased by 111 000 (up by 3.3%), and the number of persons who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 93 000 (down by 0.7%) between the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2024.

This led to an increase of 18 000 in the number of the not economically active population to 16.5 million.

Stats SA said the largest increases in employment were recorded in finance (232 000) and manufacturing (41 000).

However, the community and social services, trade, construction, mining, utilities and agriculture all recorded decreases in employment.

Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Momentum Group's youth employment portfolio head, said while the creation of 132 000 jobs to 17.1 million in this period was an encouraging sign of economic resilience, the persistently high youth unemployment rates remained deeply concerning.

Moreover, Mahlangu said the unchanged expanded unemployment rate of 41.9% further underscored the barriers many South Africans, particularly young people, face in securing sustainable employment.

“Young people aged 15-24 still face the highest unemployment rate at 59.6%, while those aged 25-34 are at 39.4%, bringing the overall youth unemployment rate (ages 15–34) to 45.5%. These figures highlight the urgent need for targeted interventions to equip young job seekers with skills that align with industry needs,” he said.

“The finance and manufacturing sectors have seen notable job growth, adding 232 000 and 41 000 jobs, respectively. However, job losses in agriculture, mining, and construction reflect ongoing structural challenges that disproportionately affect young and vulnerable workers.

“While these figures suggest economic resilience, it is critical to assess what types of jobs contributed to this improvement and whether they are reaching the demographic most in need. Are we really shifting the needle on youth employment, or are these gains limited to certain segments of the workforce?”

