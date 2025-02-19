The Sona address needs to be translated into vision of a just society, in a volatile transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona), the first for the 7th term of Parliament. The writer said that an acquaintance and a strong denialist of the climate crisis, was in reflection of the Sona, quick to state that this year’s Sona had escaped the capture of the climate alarmism by focusing infrastructure investment and economic transformation. Photographer: Xabiso Mkhabela / xinhua.

By Blessing Manale

President Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) with a government of national unity (GNU) has been crystal clear- that we need bold, decisive action to drive inclusive growth, tackle unemployment, and build a more resilient, sustainable economy.

The President reflected on ours being a country at a turning point at a domestic, continental, and global front.

This however, does not mean we must lower our guard and compromise our development goals and our responsibility towards resolving global challenges.

An acquaintance and a strong denialist of the climate crisis, was in reflection of the Sona, quick to state that this year’s SONA had escaped the capture of the climate alarmism by focusing infrastructure investment and economic transformation.

I, in response emphasised that growth means little if it does not uplift South Africans, especially the historically marginalised.

Our commitment to climate action and a just transition is deeply rooted in the constitutional right to a healthy environment.

The Climate Change Act, South Africa’s first comprehensive climate legislation, reinforces this commitment by providing a framework for a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

This act aims to enhance governance and institutional coherence across all levels of government, ensuring that the country’s climate response is effective and inclusive.

It is for this reason that is the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) as established by the Climate Change Act, 22 of 2024, will continue to advise government on the country’s climate change response and our just transition pathways to a net-zero economy and society.

But one must concede that unlike the last two SONAs, the President did not in so many words drum up the climate crisis action call – but he reaffirmed our country’s commitment to the just energy transition in a manner and pace that is in line with our development ambitions and global target.

The just energy transition, water security, and sustainable infrastructure are not only necessary for job creation but also critical to long-term climate resilience and the well-being of people.

It means that communities must be at the core of the new energy economy, in a manner that is just, inclusive, and empowering. This means we cannot afford to compromise on climate commitments in our pursuit of short-term economic recovery.

Economic inclusion must be at the heart of South Africa’s recovery. Unlocking private capital, supporting Black-owned businesses, and helping small enterprises grow are crucial steps, but they must lead to real opportunities for those who need them most.

Genuine transformation requires visible and intentional leadership, ethical governance, and a strong commitment to social inclusion.

We must accelerate efforts to ensure that fairness, justice, and dignity are not just ideals, but lived realities for many South Africans and those in the coal fields and the energy engine of our country in impoverished Mpumalanga.

It is only through the application of the just transition framework principles of restorative, procedural and redistributive justice that we can achieve social transformation where equality is not optional, but the very meaning a stable and prosperous country.

South Africa stands at a critical juncture in its climate action journey. Through strategic investments, institutional reforms, and innovative financing mechanisms, the country can build resilience to climate risks while addressing socio-economic inequalities. Climate policy must be embedded in economic development strategies.

Global uncertainties and the emerging neo-nationalism as belaboured by the President should remain concerning, but we should remain steadfast in our commitments of transitioning to a low carbon economy.

South Africa must stay committed to climate targets and renewable energy investment, supported by the massive investment required from our development partners and those who benefited from early industrialisation.

The government commitment on building a developmental, ethical, and capable state should find interpretation in our previous recommendations on energy, social ownership, economic diversification, disaster responses etc but achieving this balance requires a long-term vision that integrates sustainability into every economic decision.

As the PCC we will engage with the various initiatives as announced during SONA as it relates to how they can enhance our climate action ambitions and push the envelope on our targets.

The planned municipal financial model reforms are of great interest as we scale up our work, ensuring that governance structures at a local level are equipped to deliver on their commitments and responsibilities arising from the Climate Change Act.

Amongst other , we believe that establishment of the Climate Change Response Fund as announced by President in the 2024 SONA, coupled with the Just Adaptation and Resilience Investment Plan to complement the Just Energy Transition Investments Plan , underscores South Africa and the government of national unity ‘s commitment to a just transition. These initiatives will not only safeguard the environment but also empower communities, ensuring a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Blessing Manale is the acting executive director, Presidential Climate Commission.

19/02/2016. Blessing Manale Picture: Masi Losi

BUSINESS REPORT