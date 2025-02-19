New leadership elected at Red Meat Producers’ Organisation

The Red Meat Producers’ Organisation (RPO) said that at their Executive Council meeting held on 13 February in Pretoria, the organisation elected two new Vice-Chairpersons.File Picture : Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers.

The Red Meat Producers’ Organisation (RPO) said that at their Executive Council meeting held on 13 February in Pretoria, the organisation elected two new Vice-Chairpersons.

RPO stated that Mr Frik van Rooyen, currently Chairperson of the Eastern Cape RPO, was elected 1st Vice-Chairperson, while Mr Angus Williamson, currently Chairperson of KZN-RPO, was elected 2nd Vice-Chairperson.

James Faber, Chairperson of the National RPO, said that with the two new management members, new ideas are brought into the day-to-day operations of the National RPO.

He said that he foresees the National RPO will grow from strength to strength.

Van Rooyen said that the National RPO is the only official body that represents all primary red meat producers, and he aims to re-establish the RPO's presence across the value chain. “Since the red meat producers are under serious financial strain, we must look at new initiatives to keep red meat farmers sustainable. It is imperative that the organisation rolls out a model that all provincial RPOs will buy into and convince livestock producers to belong to the organisation as well.”

Van Rooyen added that he believes the RPO should be a partner to the farmers, and he endeavours to make it more relevant.

2nd Vice-Chairperson Williamson said he is honoured to serve his fellow red meat producers and will endeavour to add value to the official mouthpiece of our primary industry. “Our industry is under severe pressure and needs unity and foresight to expand markets and ensure the primary producer gets a fair share of the consumers’ rand.”

Faber expressed his sincere gratitude to the outgoing 1st Vice-Chairperson, Dr Theuns Laas, and 2nd Vice-Chairperson, Mr Nico Uys, for their dedication and hard work during their term in office. “It was a great pleasure and privilege to work together with two producers who took the plight of the primary red meat producer to heart.”

RPO said that it is an organisation by producers for producers, and it can only focus on challenges faced by producers if it knows about them.

