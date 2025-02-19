ISUZU Motors and Gift of the Givers transform St Albans Primary School

Mercy Felix (St Albans Primary School) and Nandi Matomela (ISUZU) cut the ribbon to mark the handover of a newly-refurbished St Albans Primary School in Gqeberha. Looking on are members of the Leadership Teams from the Department of Education (Nandipha Tembo and Ernest Gorgonzola), Gift of the Givers (Dr Imtiaz Sooliman), ISUZU (Celestin Ndhlovu), Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (Eugene Johnson) and Hi-Tech Automotive (Jim Price). Picture supplied

Isuzu Motors South Africa (ISUZU), in partnership with humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers and the ELMA Relief Foundation,officially handed over a fully refurbished St Albans Primary School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Isuzu said that since adopting the school in 2022 they have undertaken several initiatives to improve learning conditions for the 407 learners and 10 educators. “The partnership began with the installation of an industrial borehole and water harvesting tanks to provide clean drinking water, benefitting both the school and the surrounding community.”

Isuzu added that in 2023, ISUZU marked Mandela Day at the school by pledging R1.2 million towards critical refurbishments, addressing infrastructure challenges such as broken windows, doors, dilapidated classrooms, and electrical issues. “Today, that promise has been fulfilled, with Gift of the Givers successfully completing the renovation work, including classroom refurbishments, tiling, painting, and the installation of electricity.”

Isuzu Motors South Africa’s Vice President: Planning, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Celestin Ndhlovu, said that education is the foundation for our future, and it is our collective responsibility to create environments that enable learners to thrive. “Through this partnership, we are not only improving facilities but also fostering hope and opportunity for the children of St Albans Primary School.”

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, emphasised the long-standing relationship with ISUZU and its impact on communities and said that this project reflects the power of collaboration. “Ensuring access to quality education and a safe learning environment is a key step in breaking the cycle of poverty. ISUZU has also played a major role in mitigating the ongoing water crisis in the Eastern Cape by providing Gift of the Givers with four water tankers to deliver millions of litres of water to schools, clinics, hospitals, businesses, and communities in multiple regions in the province. We are proud to work alongside ISUZU to create meaningful change.”

St Albans Primary School's Mercy Felix said that the newly refurbished facility will go a long way in helping develop future generations. “Today, as we walk through these transformed hallways and classrooms, we feel a renewed sense of pride and motivation. It is with great joy and gratitude that we celebrate the incredible transformation of our school. What was once a vision has now become a reality – a beautiful, modern and inspiring learning environment that will benefit generations of learners to come.”

ISUZU said that beyond Gift of the Givers, other stakeholders, including the Elma Relief Foundation and local businesses, have contributed to making this initiative a success. “ISUZU remains resolute in its commitment to education and social upliftment, with the St Albans project serving as the latest example of its dedication to creating meaningful and lasting change in communities.”

BUSINESS REPORT