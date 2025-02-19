Proposed Budget 2025: Eskom's R470bn revenue target tied to strict debt relief conditions

The Treasury warned that the progress on unbundling of Eskom into the three distinct entities of generation, transmission and distribution, has been slow. Photo: Reuters

The Budget has been postponed to March 12 after a deadlock within the Government of National Unity coalition partners over VAT. This was part of the proposed Budget that is now under review:

Eskom remains highly dependent on the government support through the debt-relief arrangement Treasury said in the 2025 Budget. It noted that although Eskom’s revenue grew by 14% to R295.8 billion in the 2023/24 financial year, this was only due to an 18.7% tariff increase, while sales fell by 3%.

Statistics South Africa in its December 2024 electricity report noted that total South African electricity consumption grew by 3.3% in 2024 to 212 952 gigawatt-hours (GWh), but this was still 11.7% below the record 241 170 GWh used in 2017.

Eskom said its losses doubled to R55bn in 2023/24 due to tariffs that did not reflect costs, poor operational performance, non-payment by municipalities and high finance costs. That is why it applied for a 36.15% tariff increase in 2025/6, but the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) only granted Eskom a 12.74% tariff increase for implementation on April 1.

Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula said it had also approved increases of 5.36% and 6.19% for Eskom’s 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years. This compared with Eskom’s requests for 11.8% and 9.1%, respectively. The Treasury in its Estimates of National Expenditure (ENE) said that Eskom revenue is expected to increase at an average annual rate of 11.8%, from R337.1 billion in 2024/25 to R470.8 billion in 2027/28, as annual tariffs for customers supplied directly by Eskom increase.

The Treasury noted that municipal debt to Eskom rose from R74.4bn at end-March 2024 to R94.8 billion at end-December 2024 and at the media conference, the Treasury said 11 municipalities were currently part of the municipal debt relief programme that allowed some debt write-off provided the municipalities kept up-to-date with current obligations to Eskom and instituted programmes such as smart meters, so that municipal collection for electricity usage improved.

The Treasury warned that the progress on unbundling of Eskom into the three distinct entities of generation, transmission and distribution, has been slow. After Eskom failed to dispose of the Eskom Finance Company by the agreed deadline, the government reduced the debt-relief allocation by R4bn.

Treasury said the evolution of the electricity supply industry and the connection of large-scale renewable and distributed energy will require Eskom’s company’s transmission and distribution infrastructure to be significantly strengthened and expanded. This is aligned with the requirements contained in the transmission and distribution network development plans.

It noted that expenditure in the transmission division accounts for 28.3% of total spending, increasing at an average annual rate of 16.5%, from R87.5bn in 2024/25 to R138.3bn in 2027/28, due to the execution of the transmission development plan for grid expansion. Spending on distribution accounts for 10.7% of Eskom’s budget over the period ahead.

The Department of Electricity and Energy is preparing to issue a request for proposals for a pilot independent transmission project in November 2025. This will invite the private sector to assist the National Transmission Company in expanding transmission lines.

Eskom’s most recent financial plan also targets profitability from 2026/27 onwards, but escalating municipal debt arrears continue to negatively affect its financial performance and present an existential threat.

The debt-relief arrangement granted to Eskom over the past few years was intended to strengthen its balance sheet, enabling it to restructure and undertake the investment and maintenance needed to support stable electricity supply aligned with national needs.

The Eskom Debt Relief Act (2023) was promulgated in July 2023 and Eskom is required to comply with strict conditions attached to this act until March 31, 2026. These conditions included the disposal of non-core assets.

