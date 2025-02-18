Youth unemployment in South Africa: A call for urgent action

Youth development organisation Afrika Tikkun said that data from the latest Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) reveals an encouraging decrease in youth unemployment, but the crisis demands ongoing aggressive action. File Picture : Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

Youth development organisation Afrika Tikkun said that data from the latest Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) reveals an encouraging decrease in youth unemployment, but the crisis demands ongoing aggressive action.

Afrika Tikkun said that the official unemployment rate showed a marginal decrease of 0.2 percentage points to 31.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, while youth unemployment decreased from 45.5% to 44.6%. “Despite this improvement, 4.7 million young South Africans remain unemployed. We welcome the slight improvement in youth employment figures and are encouraged by the impact of partnerships between government, corporate South Africa, NGOs, and civil society, but these employment gains are not enough. Nearly half of our young people remain unemployed, which is fundamentally unacceptable.”

Marian Claite, COO at Afrika Tikkun Services, said that they welcome the slight improvement in youth employment figures and are encouraged by the impact of partnerships between government, corporate South Africa, NGOs, and civil society, but these employment gains are not enough. “Having nearly half of our young people unemployed remains fundamentally unacceptable. Last week, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, presented encouraging results from the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) at Afrika Tikkun's Mfuleni Centre in the Western Cape.

The initiative, launched in 2020, has demonstrated significant progress in transitioning young South Africans from learning to earning through innovative public-private partnerships.”

Claite added that the strides made by the PYEI demonstrate what is possible when we work together. “This mission aligns deeply with our comprehensive and holistic Cradle-to-Career Programme at Afrika Tikkun, which culminates in our mandate to develop youth brimming with potential and equipped with in-demand skills required by the labour market.”

Afrika Tikkun said that the Jobs Boost programme, in partnership with the PYEI, is just one example of the type of solution needed to address unemployment effectively. “However, the organisation emphasises that the staggering level of youth unemployment demands an intensified, coordinated response from all sectors of society.”

To accelerate progress, Afrika Tikkun calls for:

The establishment of a dedicated Youth Economic Participation Fund with substantial resources to address unemployment comprehensively.

Development of innovative funding mechanisms to support youth entrepreneurship and small business development.

Enhanced funding for skills development programmes.

Significant scaling of youth employment incentive schemes.

Increased prioritisation of support for youth-owned businesses.

Afrika Tikkun added that, celebrating its 30-year legacy of creating sustainable impact, it has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of generational poverty. “Through its award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360° model, the organisation has been making significant strides in curbing this systemic scourge.”

