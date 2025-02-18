Transnet enhances dredging capacity with new marine excavator

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is set to improve its dredging capacity through the installation of a new marine excavator on the Italeni, a Grab Hopper dredger in Durban. Picture supplied

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is set to improve its dredging capacity through the installation of a new marine excavator on the Italeni, a Grab Hopper dredger in Durban. TNPA stated that the Grab Hopper Dredger is used by the ports authority to maintain the promulgated depth of port berths, basins, and entrance channels necessary for the safe navigation of vessels in the ports.

TNPA said that the installation of this cutting-edge technology will boost dredging volumes and increase efficiency at South Africa’s commercial seaports. “A marine excavator is specialised technological machinery that is used to improve dredging operations while ensuring safe and sustainable practices of marine and coastal environments.”

TNPA added that with an investment value of R76 million, the newly installed excavator is designed to grab dredged material weighing up to 2000kg at a radius of at least 20 meters. “The upgrade will enable the Italeni to efficiently handle dredged volumes of 150,000 cubic meters (m³), a significant increase from its annual capacity of 94,000 m³. The upgrade replaces the excavator fitted in 2014, which has now reached its operational lifespan. This feature bolsters berth availability to meet the increasing demand of larger vessels calling into South African ports.”

Phyllis Difeto, Acting TNPA Chief Executive, said that the Italeni upgrade enables TNPA’s strategic intent of creating a smart port system through harnessing innovation and technology. “Coupled with enhancing the dredger’s capability to dredge the ports to the required depth, the new marine excavator will ensure that our waterside infrastructure remains competitive by improving TNPA’s customer service offering.”

TNPA said that through its Dredging Services business unit, TNPA is actively optimising port depth to ensure the provision of commercially viable berths to its shipping and terminal operation customers.

TNPA added that the installed machinery adheres to the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) regulations, and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) legislation regarding carbon emissions.

BUSINESS REPORT