McDonald’s South Africa advances sustainability through local initiatives

McDonald’s South Africa in a statement on Monday said that they are advancing sustainability efforts through localised supply chains, climate-conscious initiatives, and digital transformation.

McDonald’s South Africa said that these actions align with global trends toward sustainable business practices while supporting both environmental and economic goals.

Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing and Supply Chain Officer of McDonald’s South Africa, said that the company is committed to sustainability. “A key focus for us has been transforming our Supply Chain through enterprise development and focusing on Quality Assurance through improved efficiency, accountability, and resilience.

In addition, with the focus on increased local transformative sourcing through businesses like beef production, cheese manufacturing, sauces production, and growing of fresh produce, we are enhancing food security, supporting domestic industries, and increasing local job creation.”

McDonald’s South Africa said that since 2010, McDonald’s South Africa has taken steps to improve its environmental footprint. “The company introduced recyclable sustainable packaging and, in 2015, implemented a strategy to reduce electricity consumption through energy-efficient lighting, ergonomic building designs that use natural light in its restaurants, and lessened dependency on electricity. The company installed solar backup systems and water systems. Recently, the company implemented the conversion of used cooking oil into biodiesel as part of its sustainability efforts.”

Padiachy added that the company has also adopted digital tools to improve operational efficiencies by driving speed of service and accuracy. “Additionally, in 2018, the company introduced the McDonald’s MyM, which has streamlined mobile ordering and pay, offering loyalty rewards contributing to increased levels of customer experience and convenience. At McDonald’s South Africa, innovation goes beyond technology. We focus on creating sustainable solutions that benefit our customers, employees, and the environment."

