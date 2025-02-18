Anglo American's strategic divestment: Nickel business sold to MMG Singapore

Anglo American plc (“Anglo American”) announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its nickel business to MMG Singapore Resources for up to $500 million (R9.2 billion). Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American said that said that the sale of their nickel business after a highly competitive process marks a further important milestone towards simplifying our portfolio to create a more highly valued copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients business. Picture : Anglo American website.

Anglo American plc (“Anglo American”) announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its nickel business to MMG Singapore Resources for up to $500 million (R9.2 billion).

Anglo American stated that the nickel business comprises two ferronickel operations in Brazil: Barro Alto and Codemin, and two high-quality greenfield growth projects ,Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.

Anglo American added that the agreed cash consideration of up to $500 million consists of an upfront cash consideration of $350 million (R6 billion) at completion; the potential for up to $100 million (R1.8 billion) in a price-linked earnout (1); and contingent cash consideration (2) of $50 million (R923 million) linked to the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development projects.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said that the sale of their nickel business after a highly competitive process marks a further important milestone towards simplifying our portfolio to create a more highly valued copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients business. “Today’s agreement, together with those signed in November 2024 to sell our steelmaking coal business, is expected to generate a total of up to $5.3 billion (R91 Billion) of gross cash proceeds, reflecting the high quality of our steelmaking coal and nickel businesses.”

Wanblad added that MMG is well-respected as a safe and responsible operator and we believe our agreement represents a strong outcome not only for our shareholders, but also for our employees and Brazilian stakeholders. “We will work together to ensure a successful transition. Anglo American’s portfolio focus, exceptional asset quality and growth options offer a differentiated investment proposition for investors. We are unlocking the inherent value of all of Anglo American as we create a much simpler, more resilient and agile business that will enable full value transparency in the market.”

Cao Liang, Chief Executive of MMG, said that they are excited by their acquisition of Anglo American’s nickel business, which provides important diversification for our business and strengthens our presence in Latin America. “This is a strong business with a talented team, growth potential and demonstrated excellence in sustainability performance, and we look forward to continuing this positive legacy. MMG and Anglo American have a long track record of close collaboration and shared values demonstrated through our commitment to ICMM principles.”

Liang added that they look forward to working together towards completion.

Anglo American said that the nickel business is well positioned to serve both the stainless steel and battery value chains. “The business comprises the operating assets of Barro Alto mine, Niquelândia mine and the Barro Alto and Codemin ferronickel processing plants, which together produced 39,400 tonnes of nickel in 2023; and two high-quality greenfield growth development projects: Jacaré with c.300Mt of mineral resources, and Morro Sem Boné (MSB) with a total potential mineralisation of 65Mt. Barro Alto is the only nickel mine in the world certified by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, having achieved the IRMA 75 level of assurance in 2023.”

Anglo American stated that the transaction is subject to several conditions, including customary competition and regulatory clearances. “The upfront cash consideration is subject to normal completion adjustments, and completion is expected by Q3 2025.”

BUSINESS REPORT