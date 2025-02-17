Transnet Port Terminals sees early offshoots in its recovery course after “worst performing operator” tag

The intention is to ensure that Cape Town remains positioned to service the agri sector cost effectively in light of all the developments in Walvis Bay and the others. Picture: Supplied

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), which was dubbed by the World Bank amongst worst performing port operators in the world last year, has refuted the moniker with far improved vessels turnaround times and with original equipment manufacturers on speed dial.

In an interview with Business Report last week, CEO Jabu Mdaki said TPT was receiving essential new equipment ahead of schedule as it sets for further developments from a R4 billion capex a year over the next four years.

“We do believe that the improvements are showing. The fact that shipping lines are no longer facing delays is talking to the improvements that the shipping lines themselves are experiencing. So, our expectation is that this should be reflected in whatever index or indices that the World Bank is producing but certainly, we do not agree with the manner we were ranked at the time it came out. The data used remains a point of contention despite engagements we had with them,” Mdaki said.

The ranking listed 405 ports worldwide and placed Cape Town at the lowest, at 405, Ngqura at 404, Durban at 398, and Port Elizabeth at 391.

In the current year, R3.4bn has gone into acquiring straddle carriers, ship to shore cranes, haulers, trailers and rubber-tyred gantry cranes for container terminals across the country, with the next tranche of equipment being rubber-tyred gantry cranes which will be delivered at the Cape Town Container Terminal in April.

The intention is to ensure that Cape Town remains positioned to service the agri sector cost effectively in light of all the developments in Walvis Bay and the others.

“We come away from a space where we had vessel queues at outer anchorage and there was genuine concern we shared with the industry,” Mdaki said.

“I am happy that the performance has since improved as all vessels and shipping lines now berthing within their allocated windows – and it’s a huge achievement. It brings back confidence to the industry. The auto manufacturing sector also had a huge concern about not getting components on time.”

Currently, TPT is involved in private public collaborative partnerships with its customers only, to expedite the availability of equipment and ensure the continuous handling of cargo, including the collaboration announced this week on X2 generator sets, and reefer plugs where industry, cargo owners and the Western Cape government gave the Cape Town Container Terminal additional capacity ahead of the deciduous fruit season peak.

Similarly, the Phalaborwa Mining Company gave the Richards Bay Terminals a fleet of magnetite handling equipment to ensure its cargo reached the destination at the required time.

“There is a lot of collaboration as we have embarked on equipment procurement on an accelerated basis, some of the equipment we got from the MSC cargo fleet by basically reaching out to say we have shortage of this equipment, if you have equipment you have procured for your own terminals, can you redirect that and this way, its delivered to us directly and sooner,” Mdaki said.

He said with the formation of the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and opening up of the rail, there will be private sector investment into rail that will support the central corridor to the Durban Terminals which TPT is continuing to invest in.

“Our position with Pier 2 specifically since its quite important for the economy, is that we are not going to compromise the viability it. This is the reason we are continuing to invest in equipment like the 20 straddle carriers and we have also placed an order for 4 ship-to-shore cranes to be delivered in the second half of this year. This a huge investment,” Mdaki said.

“One cannot allow equipment deterioration to continue while waiting for the legal outcome. It is important to continue with the business and strengthen it as well.”

