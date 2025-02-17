NUMSA to picket IDC offices over looming job losses at ArcelorMittal

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) will be picketing at the offices of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday to demand urgent action on the looming retrenchments at ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA).File Picture : Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA spokesperson, said that they are currently engaged in talks with the management of AMSA as part of section 189 consultation. “This follows the announcement by the company that it intends to put the Long Steel business into care and maintenance. Such a decision, if it were to be finalised, will result in the retrenchment of approximately 3,500 employees. According to analysts, the impact of job losses would be devastating, with as much as 100,000 jobs being lost along the value chain.”

Hlubi-Majola added that AMSA has shifted the deadline to finalise section 189 consultation; however, the threat of job losses remains significant. “Our members are desperate and anxious because of this situation. AMSA has indicated that on the 28th of February, it will communicate a decision on whether to proceed with section 189 if the government does not intervene.”

Hlubi-Majola said that at the same time, workers from SA Steel Mills will also join the march. “This is because the company is currently under business rescue. The Business Rescue Practitioners want to extend the process. The BRP process has been brutal on workers. They have not earned a cent, and the lengthy process is causing them significant distress.”

Hlubi-Majola added that they demand that the business rescue process must be concluded swiftly so that workers can get the money which is due to them. “It is for these reasons that we are intending to picket at the offices of the IDC to demand that a plan to save jobs at AMSA is finalised promptly, and to demand an end to business rescue at SA Steel Mills.”

BUSINESS REPORT