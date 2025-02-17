New leadership for SA quantity surveyors as Nolubabalo Tsolo steps in as executive director

Nolubabalo Tsolo, the newly-appointed executive director of the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors. Picture: Supplied

The Association of South African Quantity Surveyors (ASAQS) has appointed Nolubabalo Tsolo as its new executive director following the retirement of Karl Trusler.

Tsolo, a Professional Quantity Surveyor (PrQS), has over 17 years of experience in the construction industry in both the private and public sectors and has worked on diverse construction projects.

Trusler said Tsolo’s appointment came at the right time in the Association’s 116-year history.

“Current political, social and economic conditions call for a new brand of leadership to navigate the challenges and create new solutions,” Trusler said.

“Due to her qualifications, demonstrated work experience, a strong sense of responsibility, a light-hearted sense of humour – and youth on her side – the future of ASAQS is in good hands.”

In her previous role as chief quantity surveyor at the Department of Infrastructure Development, Tsolo managed operational capital project portfolios, ensuring efficient cash flow management and overseeing human resources development.

Tsolo has a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities in both government and corporate contexts, and is currently pursuing an MBA from Wits Business School and is a part-time lecturer.

Tsolo said she planned to leverage the strong foundation already laid by the Association thus far while ensuring it remained relevant in a continuously changing industry.

“My vision for the ASAQS’s future is to establish it as a prominent voice and resource within the built environment, championing the value and skill set that quantity surveyors contribute to the field, all while promoting a culture of innovation and ongoing professional growth,” she said.

“By balancing innovation with respect for the profession's heritage, we can equip our members for a dynamic future while maintaining the core values that lend ASAQS and the quantity surveying profession its esteemed reputation.”

According to Mosha Senyolo, President of the ASAQS, the recruitment and selection process followed several rigorous stages, including a thorough assessment of the top three candidates in terms of their qualifications, work experience, leadership vision, and alignment with the ASAQS mission.

