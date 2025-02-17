Iain Williamson to retire as CEO of Old Mutual after 32 years of service

Old Mutual Group has confirmed that Iain Williamson will be stepping down as the CEO and executive director of the company on 31 August 2025.

This decision marks the culmination of an illustrious career spanning over three decades with the Old Mutual Group, during which Williamson has played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a more resilient and innovative entity.

Williamson’s journey with Old Mutual commenced 32 years ago, and he has served in various capacities, with the last five years dedicated to steering the organisation as CEO.

The Old Mutual board on Monday expressed gratitude for his unwavering commitment and significant contributions to both the company and the broader financial industry.

In a statement released by Old Mutual, the board acknowledged Williamson’s exemplary service.

“The board has accepted Mr Williamson's request to take early retirement after 32 years with the Old Mutual Group, the last five as CEO, and extends its heartfelt thanks for his remarkable commitment and service to the Company, its clients and the industry,” Old Mutual said.

“He will leave Old Mutual a stronger, more resilient and more innovative company that is ideally positioned to grow and thrive into the future. Iain will work with the Old Mutual board and his successor, upon their appointment, to ensure a smooth and managed handover.“

The board has promptly initiated a comprehensive search for Williamson’s successor. While both internal and external candidates will be considered, the board is devoted to concluding this process efficiently to facilitate the next phase of growth and innovation for Old Mutual.

Williamson’s departure signals a new chapter for Old Mutual, and it will be crucial for the company to find a leader brimming with the vision and determination to drive the organisation forward in a dynamic market landscape.

BUSINESS REPORT