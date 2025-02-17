Anglo American outlines June timeline for Platinum demerger

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said that they are on a clear timeline towards demerging Anglo American Platinum, the world’s leading PGMs producer, in June. Picture : Anglo American website.

Anglo American said on Monday that it has made significant progress on its demerger of Anglo American Platinum Limited. Anglo further stated that it notes Anglo American Platinum’s announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Anglo American Platinum announced on Monday a final dividend and an additional cash dividend, totalling R16.5 billion (approximately $0.9 billion), payable to all shareholders ahead of the demerger. “The payment of the additional cash dividend forms part of Anglo American Platinum’s finalisation of its standalone capital structure. Anglo American is a c.67% shareholder in Anglo American Platinum and therefore expects to receive approximately $0.6 billion from these dividends.”

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said that they are on a clear timeline towards demerging Anglo American Platinum, the world’s leading PGMs producer, in June, with its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and an additional listing on the London Stock Exchange. “Consistent with our commitment to deliver a responsible demerger, Anglo American intends to retain a 19.9% shareholding in Anglo American Platinum in order to further help manage flowback by reducing the absolute size of the shareholding that will be demerged.

Anglo American will no longer have any representation on the Anglo American Platinum board post-demerger. We intend to exit our residual shareholding responsibly over time, subject to customary lock-up arrangements.”

Anglo American said it intends to seek shareholder approval for the demerger of Anglo American Platinum at the time of Anglo American’s Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025, subject to governance and regulatory approvals.

Anglo American Platinum said it will be de-consolidated from Anglo American following the demerger. “As at 31 December 2024, Anglo American Platinum had approximately $0.9 billion of net cash, including the customer prepayment of approximately $0.6 billion. Anglo American Platinum reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2024 of R19.8 billion (audited), equivalent to approximately $1.1 billion. Below is a reconciliation of Anglo American Platinum’s adjusted EBITDA to its contribution to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA.”

Anglo American will report results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on 20 February 2025.

