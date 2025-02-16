US lags far behind China in skyscraper standings

The full moon rises above skyscrapers at the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

By Ninian Carter

New York is often seen as the skyscraper capital of the world, but in reality lies in third place behind two areas of China – the country with the most tall buildings in the world.

New York, often perceived as the skyscraper capital of the world, is currently home to 319 buildings that reach at least 150 metres tall.

However, in reality, New York lies in third place. Shenzhen in China is second with 440 skyscrapers – 91 of which were built in the past three years.

But according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, Hong Kong is a clear winner with 564 skyscrapers crammed into 1 104 square kilometres.

In fact, China is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the world, with a staggering 3 253 skyscrapers spread over 40 cities.

The US is in a distant second place with a total of 807 skyscrapers across 14 cities. Then the UAE is third with 335 buildings in three cities.

GRAPHIC NEWS