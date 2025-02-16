Umhlanga Tourism hosts key hospitality fair for local businesses

Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno said that they will be hosting a Hospitality Fair and want to invite accomodations in the Durban North area to join. File Picture : Doctor Ngcobo,Independent newspapers

Umhlanga Tourism Organisation North of eThekwini said that they will be hosting a Hospitality Fair on Wednesday with various stakeholders from the tourism industry.

Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno said that they will be hosting a Hospitality Fair and during this fair they aim to invite everyone in the tourism sector that deals with accommodations in the region. “This includes Durban North, La Lucia, Umhlanga, Umdloti, Tongaat, Verulam, Mt Edgecombe, La Mercy, and Westbrook. As we aim to offer high levels of service to all our visitors that come to eThekwini, the fair is aimed to allow accommodation establishments to interact with some relative departments from the city.”

Sarno added that they have also invited some suppliers to the industry that will showcase their items and allow the attendees to sample and see items that can be used in their establishments. “We have also invited some Associations that might bring further value to the fair such as the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA), Durban Tourism, but I think the most important aspect will be the opportunity for the establishments to have a Q&A session with city officials and Government departments."

Sarno said that the fair is free to the accommodations in the above areas and free for suppliers to attend, but due to limited space they ask that they RSVP to the Umhlanga Tourism office.

BUSINESS REPORT