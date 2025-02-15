Citadel Global’s Bianca Botes: The great market debate: policy vs price

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. File picture: Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Bianca Botes

In the ever-evolving world of financial markets, investors and analysts alike often find themselves pondering a fundamental question: What truly drives the markets? Is it the invisible hand of policy or the tangible force of price? As we wrap up another week of market action, let's dive into this intriguing debate.

The policy perspective:

At first glance, it's tempting to attribute market movements primarily to policy decisions. After all, when central banks speak, markets listen. The implementation of the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) monetary policy, for instance, can send ripples through the financial landscape. When interest rates change, it affects borrowing costs, investment decisions, and, ultimately, stock valuations. Consider the dramatic impact of expansionary policies.

When governments open the fiscal floodgates or central banks cut interest rates, it's like injecting adrenaline into the market's veins. Stocks often surge as cheaper borrowing and increased spending boost corporate earnings. The post-Great Recession era serves as a prime example, with the S&P 500 more than tripling as the Fed slashed rates to zero.

But policy isn't just about interest rates. Trade agreements, regulations, and even political events can shift market expectations and valuations. The uncertainty surrounding elections, for instance, typically increases market volatility. It is no wonder that investors keep one eye on the policy landscape and the other on their portfolios.

The price proposition

Yet, for all the attention policy receives, there's a compelling argument that price is the true king of the market. At its core, the stock market is a vast auction house where the relentless forces of supply and demand determine prices. Technical analysts swear by price charts, believing that all known information is already reflected in the price. They argue that by studying price patterns, momentum, and trading volume, one can predict future market movements.

It is an enticing idea – that the answer to market behaviour lies in the price itself. Moreover, price movements can create their own momentum. Rising prices attract more buyers, pushing prices even higher, while falling prices can trigger selloffs. This self-reinforcing cycle can drive markets far beyond what fundamentals or policy alone might suggest.

The interplay of forces

In reality, the debate between policy and price is not an either-or proposition. The two forces are inextricably linked, each influencing and being influenced by the other. Policy decisions affect market prices, but prices also inform policy. Central banks closely monitor asset prices as indicators of economic health and inflation expectations. A sudden price crash might prompt policymakers to intervene, creating a feedback loop between policy and price.

Furthermore, both policy and price are subject to myriad other factors. Economic conditions, company earnings, investor sentiment, and global events all play crucial roles in shaping market dynamics. The 2006 to 2008 commodity price surge, for example, resulted from a perfect storm of dollar depreciation, strong global demand, supply shocks, and policy responses by major trading nations.

The verdict

So, what really drives the markets? The answer, unsatisfying as it may be, is both policy and price – and much more besides. Markets are complex adaptive systems, responding to countless inputs in often unpredictable ways. For investors, this means staying vigilant on multiple fronts. Keep an eye on policy developments, but don't neglect price action. Study fundamentals, but be aware of technical factors. And always remember that in the grand theatre of the markets, policy and price are just two actors in a much larger cast.

It is this very complexity that makes the financial markets such a fascinating and challenging arena. After all, if it were simple, where would the fun be in that?

Bianca Botes is a director at Citadel Global

