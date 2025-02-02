Beyond the Ballot Boxes: Democracy does not just die in the dark, it shrivels when not heard - Eldrid Jordaan

By Professor Eldrid Jordaan

South Africa’s national elections last year were a defining moment for our democracy, filled with a number of ambitious promises directed towards voters in our country. As the dust settled on the campaign trails and the posters were taken down, citizens were awarded with a new Government of National Unity, but left with the weighty question: what happens next? Because democracy does not end with an election; it remains an ongoing commitment that the governed, and those elected to govern, engage in daily.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA), South Africans shouldn’t merely tune in with passive interest. Instead, they must engage with a critical ear, weighing the administration’s words against pledges made on the campaign trail. A government is only as accountable as its citizens demand it to be. And if democracy is to thrive, citizens can’t afford to be spectators.

Democracy does not hibernate between election cycles. It is a living, breathing entity that thrives on continuous engagement from its citizens. Too often, public discourse fades after election season, as if our democratic duty is fulfilled with a single vote every five years. But that is far from the truth. As engaged citizens, we must remain vigilant and proactive in holding our leaders accountable, ensuring they make good on their electoral promises.

Raising our voices beyond the election season

For too many South Africans, politics exists in a cyclical rhythm: every five years, we vote, and then we wait. We wait for change. We wait for progress. We wait for the fulfilment of bold promises made in glossy manifestos. But waiting is not democracy; it is complacency.

The real work of a democratic society happens in the spaces between elections. It happens when citizens scrutinise policy decisions, demand transparency, and engage in everyday acts of civic participation. This means attending council meetings, challenging local representatives, and leveraging the tools available - whether through social media, civil organizations, or digital platforms, to ensure that our leaders serve with integrity.

Active participation in governance can seem daunting, especially in a country where bureaucracy and political red tape often deter public engagement. However, we must not allow these barriers to silence us. Instead, we should look for innovative ways to bridge the gap between citizens and government—leveraging technology as a tool for accountability and open communication.

Technology as a tool for democratic engagement

One of the powerful tools for accountability is technology—specifically GovTech, which enhances government efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement. South Africa has already seen how digital platforms like GovChat can revolutionise governance.

GovChat allowed direct communication between citizens and government. It provided an accessible way to report service failures, apply for social relief, and engage with public officials. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform facilitated over 100 million messages between citizens and government agencies, helping millions apply for social grants and report service disruptions. It proved how technology can empower citizens, ensuring that government action—or inaction—never goes unnoticed.

This kind of innovation is critical. It enables real-time access to government services, streamlines bureaucracy, and creates a digital record of citizen concerns, leaving little room for denial or neglect. More importantly, it fosters a culture of active citizenship beyond election day.

Technology as a tool for transparency & accountability

The role of technology in governance is not limited to improving communication; it can also serve as a watchdog for democracy. Digital platforms provide citizens with the ability to track government spending, report corruption, and monitor service delivery. When used effectively, technology can transform the relationship between the state and its people, ensuring that promises made during election season translate into meaningful action.

Globally, we have seen the success of such initiatives. In Senegal, for example, digital platforms facilitate the distribution of social welfare grants, helping vulnerable communities access much-needed resources. In Kenya, Mzalendo tracks parliamentary proceedings, providing citizens with insight into their representatives’ legislative activities. These technologies demonstrate that when governments and citizens work together — using digital tools to enhance transparency — the democratic process becomes more robust and most importantly, more effective.

South Africa must continue to innovate. More digital platforms should be integrated into governance, allowing citizens to voice concerns, track policies, and demand accountability. A government that is always monitored is a government that must deliver.

A democracy that works every day

Democracy is not a one-day event at the ballot box. It requires continuous participation from both leaders and citizens. SONA is not just a speech, it is a test of whether last year’s election promises are being honoured.

We must reject the idea that engagement happens only during elections. Platforms like GovChat have proven that technology can be a powerful ally, in amplifying voices and making democracy an active, daily practice.

The path forward is clear: remain engaged, use digital tools to hold power accountable, and make governance a constant dialogue. Democracy is not about waiting – it’s about acting. With the right tools, citizens can shape South Africa’s future, not just every five years, but every single day.

Professor Eldrid Jordaan is the CEO at Suppple.

