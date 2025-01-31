IMF proposes debt ceiling strategy for South Africa to tackle unsustainable debt

Following the recent Article IV consultation with South Africa, which came just before finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the 2025 Budget Review next month, the IMF executive board on Thursday expressed commendation for the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, particularly its plans to reduce the fiscal deficit and stabilise debt levels. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is weighing proposals for South Africa’s government to adopt a "debt-ceiling" strategy akin to that of the US government, aiming to address the nation’s rapidly escalating and unsustainable debt burden.

This suggestion unfolds as the IMF emphasises the need for the South African government to embrace more ambitious fiscal consolidation efforts in a bid to mitigate the country’s rising debt levels and fortify its fiscal buffers.

Projections from the National Treasury reveal that South Africa's government debt, currently standing at R5.2 trillion, is expected to exceed R6.05 trln, constituting 75.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the 2025/26 financial year.

Alarmingly, debt-service costs are fast becoming the predominant component of government expenditure, escalating more rapidly than the pace of economic growth.

In the current financial year, the government will allocate approximately R388.9 billion to debt-service costs, translating to a staggering 22 cents of every rand raised in revenue directed to servicing this debt.

This rising expenditure has compelled the government to undertake tough decisions to reduce the budget deficit, culminating in a primary budget surplus for the first time in 15 years during the 2023/24 fiscal year.

This achievement is attributed to stringent spending controls and stable tax collection efforts.

Over the medium term, the budget deficit is projected to decline from 4.7% of GDP in 2024/25 to 3.4% by 2027/28, while the primary budget surplus is anticipated to rise to 1.8% of GDP.

Following the recent Article IV consultation with South Africa, which came just before finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the 2025 Budget Review next month, the IMF executive board on Thursday expressed commendation for the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, particularly its plans to reduce the fiscal deficit and stabilise debt levels.

Nevertheless, the rationale for more robust fiscal strategies resonated with most IMF directors, who suggested that an even-paced fiscal consolidation strategy should focus on cutting inefficient spending while safeguarding critical social and infrastructure investments.

They advocated for the continual enhancement of tax administration as a means to uphold debt sustainability without adversely affecting economic momentum.

“Directors considered that an evenly paced fiscal consolidation focused on cutting inefficient spending while protecting priority social and infrastructure spending, and continuing to strengthen tax administration, can support debt sustainability while minimizing the negative impact on the economy,” said the IMF.

“Most directors agreed that introducing a prudent debt anchor supported by a fiscal rule could help underpin the adjustment and bolster credibility, although a few directors felt that a debt ceiling could constrain flexibility. Enhancing fiscal transparency and risk management can further support the resilience of public finances.”

The IMF also expressed support for South Africa's newly established Government of National Unity, citing its commitment to comprehensive reforms aimed at resolving long-standing economic challenges.

Although signs of recovery are apparent, economic activity remains tepid amidst increased global uncertainty and enduring structural issues within South Africa.

“Against this background, directors emphasized the importance of prudent macroeconomic policies complemented by ambitious structural reforms to support macroeconomic stability and place the economy on a path toward higher, more inclusive, and greener growth,” said the IMF.

They commended the proficiency of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) monetary management, which has assisted in diminishing inflation rates. Furthermore, they recommended maintaining a flexible and data-driven approach to monetary policy amid prevailing uncertainties.

As challenges loom large in the global landscape, with risks stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions and slowed growth among key trading partners, the IMF reiterated its forecast that South Africa’s real GDP growth would accelerate to 1.5% by 2025, propelled by rejuvenated private consumption and investment, supported by improvements in electricity generation.

“Over the medium term, the annual growth is expected to reach 1.8%, as investment improves gradually on the back of ongoing reform efforts to address electricity and logistics bottlenecks,” it said.

“Inflation is projected to average 4% in 2025 and stabilize at the midpoint of the SARB’s target range (4.5%) in the medium run. With fiscal deficits projected to stay elevated over the medium term, public debt is expected to continue to rise.”

BUSINESS REPORT