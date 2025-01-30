PwC and Eskom settle long-standing dispute over capital scrubbing engagement

Despite the controversies surrounding the engagement, both PwC and Eskom have found common ground in their settlement discussions. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/Independent Newspapers

In a significant development, PwC has reached a settlement with Eskom Holdings SOC Limited regarding a contentious matter often referred to as the “Capital Scrubbing” engagement. This resolution marks an important step for both parties in putting an end to a lengthy legal battle that arose from the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector.

The Capital Scrubbing engagement gained notoriety when the State Capture Commission scrutinised its procurement process, concluding that the contract between PwC and Eskom was irregular due to Eskom's failure to comply with pertinent procurement laws.

This finding prompted subsequent civil court proceedings, leading to the dispute between the two entities.

Despite the controversies surrounding the engagement, both PwC and Eskom have found common ground in their settlement discussions.

It is noteworthy that the State Capture Commission produced no evidence implicating any partner or staff member from PwC in unlawful conduct throughout the bidding process or the awarding of the Capital Scrubbing contract. Furthermore, the Court's decision on the civil dispute upheld that there were no findings of wrongdoing against PwC.

In a statement, a representative from PwC expressed their satisfaction in finally concluding this protracted dispute.

"Going through this process afforded us the opportunity to reflect and learn some important lessons," they remarked. The settlement not only clears the air for PwC but also invites both parties to move forward without the shadow of litigation looming above them.

As the legal landscape around procurement processes in South Africa continues to evolve, this case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of compliance and transparency in public sector dealings.

The learnings derived from the Capital Scrubbing engagement will likely influence future actions both for PwC and for Eskom moving forward.

BUSINESS REPORT