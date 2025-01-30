Nersa grants Eskom a 12.7% tariff increase ahead of winter season

By ensuring that Eskom's financial health is bolstered through a higher tariff, Nersa is striving to safeguard South Africa's energy stability. Picture: Tracey Adams/ Independent Newspapers.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved a significant 12.7% increase in electricity tariffs, set to come into effect on April 1.

This decision comes as Eskom, the embattled state-owned power utility, revealed its interim financial results for the first half of the 2023 financial year, marking a profitable turnaround amid ongoing operational challenges.

Eskom's latest financial report indicates a robust profit of R16-billion for the six-month period ending September 30, 2023.

This financial performance coincided with the high-demand winter months, a critical time for electricity consumption in South Africa.

The tariff hike, Nersa's response to Eskom’s financial needs, is aimed at managing rising operational costs while sustaining electricity supply amidst ongoing load-shedding challenges.

The approval of the tariff increase comes at a pivotal moment when Eskom is still grappling with extensive infrastructure issues, maintenance delays, and the ever-looming threat of load shedding.

By ensuring that Eskom's financial health is bolstered through a higher tariff, Nersa said it is striving to safeguard South Africa's energy stability.

This increase, however, is likely to stir further debate among consumers and businesses, many of whom are already feeling the pinch from previous hikes and ongoing economic pressures.

Critics argue that continuous tariff increases could lead to greater financial strain on households and small enterprises struggling to afford rising costs of living.

In light of this 12.7% increase, stakeholders will be watching closely how Eskom applies these funds to improve its infrastructure and resolve persistent service delivery issues.

The regulator’s decision underscores the delicate balance between maintaining a viable power utility and addressing the financial realities faced by consumers, who also demand reliable service and energy security.

BUSINESS REPORT