Gold prices hold steady as Federal Reserve maintains interest rates

Gold prices were flat in early hours on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady offered little clarity on the U.S. monetary policy path this year.

Spot gold were little changed at $2,761.79 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures added 0.2% to $2,774.50.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and its Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would wait for signs of further progress on inflation, or of labor market weakness before it would cut interest rates further.

Higher interest rates dampen non-yielding bullion's appeal.

The Fed's rate decision on Wednesday was widely anticipated, following its rate cuts in 2024, which reduced the benchmark rate by a full percentage point.

Traders also digested U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats after the White House said he still plans to hit Mexico and Canada with steep tariffs on Saturday and he is "very much" considering some on China during the weekend.

Trump's policies, which are also being perceived as inflationary, could lead to the Fed keeping rates higher for longer and diminish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is all but certain to cut interest rates later in the day.

Elsewhere, London bullion market players are racing to borrow gold from central banks, following a surge in gold deliveries to the U.S. on speculation of potential import tariffs there.

