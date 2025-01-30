Fitch reaffirms investment grade rating for Supermarket Income REIT

The announcement was made last night on the JSE SENS service underscores the trust's robust financial standing and ability to generate secure, inflation-linked income.

Supermarket Income REIT plc, a prominent player in the real estate investment trust sector focused on grocery properties, has received a significant boost as Fitch Ratings Limited reaffirmed its existing long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at a solid 'BBB+' with a stable outlook.

The announcement was made last night on the JSE SENS service underscores the trust's robust financial standing and ability to generate secure, inflation-linked income.

The affirmation of the 'BBB+' rating, which signifies a stable financial outlook, is particularly noteworthy in today’s fluctuating economic climate.

Supermarket Income REIT’s commitment to delivering long-term returns through the acquisition and management of essential grocery properties has been a driving force in their business strategy, ensuring that they remain resilient amidst market disruptions.

Fitch's rating reflects the REIT's sound operating environment and a well-diversified portfolio, which includes properties occupied by some of the UK's leading grocery retailers.

This strong tenant base provides a steady, reliable income stream that is indexed to inflation, thereby safeguarding investors' interests even in periods of economic uncertainty.

In the context of increasing investor focus on sustainability and stable income sources, the reaffirmation by Fitch is a testament to Supermarket Income REIT’s strategic positioning in the property market.

As consumers continue to prioritise convenience and access to essential goods, the demand for grocery-led real estate remains strong, further solidifying the trust's attractiveness to prospective investors.

This announcement comes at a crucial time for the property sector, as organisations navigate challenges posed by inflation and changing consumer behaviour.

The REIT's focus on grocery-related properties places it in a favourable position, distinguishing it amid an evolving retail landscape.

As the investment landscape continues to evolve, this reaffirmation by Fitch serves not only as a validation of Supermarket Income REIT's sound business model but also as a beacon for investors looking for stability in uncertain economic times.

With the outlook remaining stable, stakeholders can continue to trust in the REIT's performance and commitment to delivering long-term value.

