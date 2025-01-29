Filling up an average food basket cost R5 433,70 in January

In January, of the 44 foods tracked in the basket, the PMBEJD said that 31 foods increased in price, and 12 foods decreased in price.

The cost of an average food basket in South Africa increased by R50.32 over a month and R108,84 year-on-year.

This was according to the January 2025 Household Affordability Index, which said that the price of a food basket in the first month of the year in 2025, was R5 433,70.

In December last year, the food basket cost R5 383,38 and a year ago in January 2024, it cost R5 324,86 in January 2024.

The index is compiled monthly by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

“Due to the seasonal availability of oranges, this month we continued to use the November 2024 price as a proxy; hence price is unchanged. Foods in the basket which increased in price in January 2025 by 5% or more, include: potatoes (7%), onions (5%), and chicken livers (5%),” the group stated.

Foods in the basket which increased in price in January 2025 by 2% or more, include: maize meal (3%), sugar beans (4%), samp (2%), cooking oil (2%), salt (4%), curry powder (2%), tea (2%), beef (3%), wors (4%), beef tripe (3%), fish (2%), carrots (4%), spinach (4%), canned beans (2%), and apples (3%).

Foods in the basket which decreased in price in January 2025, by 2% or more, include: soup (-2%), chicken feet (-3%), beef liver (-4%), tomatoes (-2%), cremora (-2%), bananas (-3%), and brown bread (-2%).

In January 2025, the data showed that food baskets increased in Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Mtubatuba.

The food baskets in Johannesburg and Springbok, decreased.

The Johannesburg basket decreased by R48,31 (-0,9%) month-on-month, and increased by R145,61 (2,7%) year-on-year, to R5 507,38 in January 2025.

The Durban basket increased by R90,41 (1,7%) month-on-month, and increased by R88,69 (1,7%) year-on-year, to R5 451,07 in January 2025.

The Cape Town basket increased by R123,17 (2,3%) month-on-month, and increased by R151,36 (2,9%) year-on-year, to R5 368,58 in January 2025.

The Springbok basket decreased by R62,32 (-1,1%) month-on-month, and increased by R152,58 (2,7%) year-on-year, to R5 773,13 in January 2025.

The Maritzburg basket increased by R39,04 (0,8%) month-on-month, and decreased by R163,31 (-3,1%) year-on-year, to R5 075,45 in January 2025.

The Mtubatuba basket increased by R102,26 (1,9%) month-on-month, and increased by R133,18 (2,4%) year-on-year, to R5 600,67 in January 2025.

Statistics South Africa’s (StatsSA) latest Consumer Price Index for December 2024 showed that headline inflation was 3,0%, and for the lowest expenditure quintiles 1-3 it is 4,0%, 3,6%, and 3,3% respectively.

CPI Food inflation was 1,7%.

StatsSA’s Producer Price Index for November 2024[2] shows agriculture was 3,6%.

The National Minimum Wage is R27,58 an hour and R220,64 for an 8-hour day.

In January 2025, with 22- working days, the maximum National Minimum Wage for a General Worker was R4 854,08.

“The wage workers earn is not just to sustain themselves alone, it is used to support the entire family. For Black South African workers, one wage typically must support 4 people. Dispersed in a worker’s family of 4 persons, the NMW, is R1 213,52 per person – this is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 634 per person per month,” the PMBEJD stated.

The January 2025 average cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons was R3 830,05.

“On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity, and transport, taking up 57.7% of a worker’s wage (R2 802,97/R4 854,08). Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving R2 051,11 – for food and everything else), and so in January 2025, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 46,4% (having R2 051,11 left over after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 830,05),” the PMBEJD said.

“In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R2 051,11 all went to buy food, then for a family of 4 persons, it would provide R512,78 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R796,” the PMBEJD further stated.

In January 2025, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R976,39.

Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R7,83 or 0,8%.

Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R22,64 or 2,4%.

In January 2025, the Child Support Grant of R530 is 33% below the Food Poverty Line of R796, and 46% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R976,39).

The January 2025 Household Domestic & Personal Hygiene Index increased by R12,32 (1,2%) month-on-month.

Year-on-year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R39,83 (4,0%) bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R1 045,64 in January 2025 (See page 5 of January 2025, Household Affordability Index).

