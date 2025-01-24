Uasa Reports Significant Progress in Mine Health and Safety for 2024

Trade union Uasa said that the 2024 Mine Health and Safety statistics, released by Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, show the progress towards achieving “Zero harm in our lifetime” in the mining industry.File Picture : Courtney Africa,Independent Media

Trade union Uasa said that the 2024 Mine Health and Safety statistics, released by Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, show the progress towards achieving “Zero harm in our lifetime” in the mining industry.

Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of Uasa, stated that the 2024 Mine Health and Safety statistics released by Minister Mantashe show the progress that is being achieved. “In the mining industry. Minister Mantashe stated that occupational injuries decreased by 16%, from 2,181 in 2023 to 1,841 in 2024. Occupational diseases decreased by 17%, from 2,233 cases in 2022 to 1,864 in 2023. Fatalities dropped from 55 in 2023 to 42 in 2024.”

Moyo added that Uasa welcomes the significant results achieved in the mining industry last year, proving that the health and safety of workers is a priority at all levels. “We further applaud the department’s commitment to prioritising the health and safety of mineworkers by enforcing the Mine Health and Safety Act and fostering cooperation with all stakeholders for the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Following the 2024 Mine Occupational Health and Safety Tripartite Summit, which aimed to achieve “Zero harm in our lifetime”, we are pleased that the department has seriously considered evaluating progress and strengthening the collective resolve to create a safer environment for mineworkers.”

Moyo stated that for Uasa, whose members work in such high-risk environments, this progress is reassuring to workers who risk their lives daily while ensuring their notable economic contributions.

Uasa president Patience Mapitsi said that although “breaking boundaries is not easy, to achieve zero harm, we must innovate boldly and elevate our efforts to new heights. “Together, we can build a mining industry that powers our economy without compromising the lives and health of those who make it possible.”

Moyo stated that achieving zero harm was once a distant goal, but with the unrelenting drive and support of the government, stakeholders, organised labour, and employers, it is now evident that zero harm in the mining industry is achievable. “We wish the sector and all workers a productive year of economic productivity and zero harm in the mining industry.”

