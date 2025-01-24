Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) is still struggling for volume recovery, spares availability and derailments although CEO, Alan Waller was optimistic that the company will hit 55 million tonnes this year.File Picture : Leon Lestrade,Independent media

Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) is still struggling for volume recovery, spares availability and derailments although CEO, Alan Waller was optimistic that the company will hit 55 million tonnes this year.

RBCT currently has an installed rail infrastructure capacity of 91 million tonnes or 32 trains per day. It recieved coal from 69 collieries in 2024.

It also railed 51.9 million tonnes in 2024 compared to 47.9 million tonnes although this is still below the company’s high of 75.6 million tonnes in 2017.

“Certainly, the the opportunity is there for us to to get to that 60 million tons comtracted capacity. We have turned the corner and there is upside; 55 million tonnes budgeted for this year should be easy to achieve this year amd the question will then be can we get to 60 million tonnes,” Waller told journalists during a media briefing on Friday.

RBCT offloaded 6 342 trains in 2024 compared to 5 820 a year esrlier.

In terms of exports, RBCT exported 52 million tonnes in 2024 compared to 47.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

About 400 000 tonnes was exported to China, with “Asia remaining the predominant market for SA coal,” said Waller.

India took up 50% of the volume while Europe, the Middle East and Africa alao took up some volumes.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the company, “there have been no major capital projects” while “volume recovery” is still being negated by poor locomotive availability, network reliability issues and cable theft.

Moreover, RBCT is struggling for availability of spares, battling derailments and security on the mainline.

Additionally, the company has not been able to recruit for vacant positions.

“We have put a freeze on all vacancies under instruction from our board to tighten our belts. We are currently sitting on 51 vacancies,” said Waller.

However, RBCT has been able to undertake infrastructure assessments and is workimg with other industry players as well as Transnet to find solutions to some of the pressing constraints.

“﻿﻿Operations remained reliable and efficient, with a positive trend in volumes,” added Waller.

BUSINESS REPORT