Digital etiquette: The challenges of professionalism in the remote working era

Customer stickiness is becoming increasingly important to business longevity - and customers aren’t loyal. Picture: Jagrit Parajuli/Pixabay

By Natalie van der Merwe

In 2020 the world of work changed, but not forever. At first, remote was expected to remain the undisputed leader of working frameworks, but over the past few years it has been gradually replaced with a preference for hybrid working.

Pew Research found that remote working dropped from 55% in 2020 to 35% by 2023 and that 41% of roles that can be done remotely, are now being managed within a hybrid environment.

There are several reasons for this shift – not just suspicious managers concerned about productivity – but one of the most commonly cited is the need for more cooperation and communication.

Another study found that 35% of those surveyed felt that these two factors were their biggest challenge, alongside burnout, prioritising time, project management and technology.

In addition to remote and hybrid working frameworks, there is also a growing need to ensure that customer experiences and service remain exceptional.

Customer stickiness is becoming increasingly important to business longevity - and customers aren’t loyal.

Hybrid and remote working environments create both opportunities and challenges for companies.

Yes, while there are employees able to serve customers 24/7 across multiple channels, maintaining consistency, personal connection and service quality have become challenging.

Employees have to navigate technical hurdles, communicate effectively across time zones, and recreate the spontaneity that comes in office settings while delivering empathetic, efficient support to customers that have rising expectations.

So, what are companies to do? End remote working? Clamp down on flexibility?

No - companies need to invest in a delicate balance of technology for efficiency and connectivity while preserving the human touch which is critical to delivering exceptional customer service and experiences.

Of course, the answer is never going to be as simple as investing in any one technology or conducting extensive training or simply reverting to tradition.

It is a combination of factors that allows for companies to create an agile workforce that has the right skills and tools to manage their remote working and digital engagements.

Connectivity is, of course, the most important, to ensure employees are contactable.

The second is to have access to a telephony platform that ensures employees can be reached regardless of device or location. If there is a client crisis, they can be contacted. If there’s an unexpected meeting, they can join from any device.

Finally, it is essential that people understand the rules of engagement when it comes to digital collaboration. What to wear, how to behave, and what not to do.

When people have these tools and the confidence to use them, the entire online dynamic changes because employees feel trusted and supported.

Another benefit of having access to an agile communications platform is that your business doesn’t sit on hold for the duration of December and January.

Your employees can be contactable, and you can run systems smoothly without disruption while allowing for people to go on leave or change location.

This taps into one of the primary benefits of remote and hybrid working – work from anywhere. It isn’t about expecting people to work all the hours on the Earth, but rather giving them the space to work from anywhere to minimise burnout and enhance productivity.

A modern PBX solution is invaluable. It bridges the gap between professional requirements and flexible working arrangements, offering features that maintain business continuity while supporting the work-life balance.

A sophisticated 3CX platform allows employees to transition seamlessly between locations – a meeting at home, a client call while travelling, or collaborating with teams across different time zones. It ensures consistent, professional communication channels because calls can be routed to any device with enterprise-grade quality video conferencing and settings.

These tools help companies strike and maintain that delicate balance between flexibility and professionalism and enable a culture of professional remote working that benefits everyone.

Natalie van der Merwe, Head of Telephony at Vox.

BUSINESS REPORT