PIC makes landmark investment in Divercity’s affordable housing initiative

Barlow Park in Sandton. Divercity invests in affordable rental housing in well-located urban precincts with scale. Picture: Supplied

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said Thursday that it had made a landmark investment in Divercity Urban Property Group, South Africa’s leading investor in affordable rental housing.

“This marks PIC's first investment in the multifamily residential rental sector,” it said.

“This strategic investment will enable further growth in affordable housing, supporting Divercity’s ambitions to develop an additional 2 500 rental units. This partnership aims to address South Africa’s critical housing shortage by delivering high-quality, well-located affordable housing.”

Multifamily refers to residential rental properties such as apartment buildings that are owned and managed by institutional landlords.

“Recent research sponsored by Divercity, Absa and the South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (SAMRRA) highlighted the sector’s growth potential,” it said.

“The study conducted by global property researcher MSCI reviewed five years of investment decision-making data on the multifamily sector. The study shows that the sector delivers consistent performance, low volatility, and predictable returns.”

Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity Urban Property Group, said this investment signified growth in the multifamily asset class.

“As South Africa faces an acute need for housing, well-located, well-managed affordable rental portfolios offer immense value for both investors and our society,” Kleynhans said.

Kabelo Rikhotso, the PIC’s chief investment officer, said the PIC was committed to investments that not only deliver sustainable financial returns to its client portfolios but also investments that drive impactful socio-economic outcomes in the country as South Africa confronts a critical housing shortage.

The PIC is the largest asset manager on the African continent, wholly owned by the South African government, with more than R3 trillion in assets under management.

“Our partnership with Divercity aligns with our mandate to support economic transformation and upliftment, creating accessible, quality affordable housing in strategic urban locations,” he said.

“By investing in the multifamily rental sector, we’re contributing to a resilient, inclusive housing market that offers real value to South African communities and to our stakeholders.”

