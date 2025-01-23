Charting a path to net-zero and a Just Energy Transition in mining

By Johan Helberg

As the global emphasis on sustainability intensifies, the mining sector is at a crossroads. Major operators must tackle the dual challenge of working towards net zero emissions while advancing a Just Energy Transition. These goals demand a carefully orchestrated approach that intertwines operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and community inclusivity. Here’s how mining companies can rise to the occasion and lead the charge toward a sustainable future.

A fundamental step is embracing renewable energy sources. Mining operations, often energy-intensive, have a significant opportunity to shift to cleaner alternatives such as solar and wind power combined with BESS systems. By installing solar panels on-site or entering Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with renewable energy providers, companies can secure a stable supply of clean energy. This move not only reduces their carbon footprint but also positions them as leaders in the global push toward sustainability.

Equally important is investing in energy efficiency. By conducting thorough audits, mining companies can pinpoint areas where energy consumption can be optimized. Upgrading to energy-efficient machinery, refining ventilation systems, and optimising processing workflows are tangible measures that can yield significant energy savings. Regular monitoring and maintenance programs ensure these efficiencies are sustained over time, helping to keep costs down and emissions in check.

Hybrid energy solutions offer another avenue to bridge the gap between current operational demands and sustainability goals. Integrating renewable sources with traditional energy systems, such as combining solar and BESS installations with diesel generators, provides a reliable energy supply while reducing emissions and fuel consumption. These solutions are particularly valuable in remote locations where a consistent energy grid may be out of reach. These solutions are becoming more in more relevant in grid tied systems as well to bring stability, reliability and improved energy cost and efficiencies.

However, achieving meaningful progress requires a structured plan. Developing a comprehensive carbon management strategy is essential for mining companies to chart their path toward net zero. This involves setting clear emissions reduction targets, identifying major sources of greenhouse gases, and investing in offset initiatives like reforestation projects. Such strategies not only mitigate environmental impact but also demonstrate a company’s commitment to accountability and leadership.

Collaboration also plays a pivotal role in a successful energy transition. Mining companies must engage with energy providers, industry NGOs, local communities, and government bodies. Partnerships forged through open dialogue can result in shared resources, innovative solutions, and mutually beneficial projects, such as renewable energy infrastructure initiatives. These collaborations underscore the importance of collective effort in driving global sustainability.

For these efforts to resonate as credible, mining companies should align with recognised frameworks like the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By setting and adhering to science-based emissions reduction targets, operators demonstrate their commitment to climate science and sustainability. This bolsters their reputation among investors, regulators, and customers, further solidifying their position as industry leaders.

Innovation and technology will be the driving forces behind achieving a low-carbon future. Mining companies must explore the electrification of heavy-duty equipment and advancements in green hydrogen technologies. These innovations, coupled with advanced battery storage systems, can enhance energy reliability while significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

No transition is complete without investing in people. Workforce development is a cornerstone of any successful sustainability strategy. By educating and upskilling employees in renewable energy systems and sustainable practices, mining companies empower their teams to take ownership of this transformation. A skilled and informed workforce becomes an active participant in driving innovation and achieving operational improvements.

In tandem with operational changes, mining companies can bolster their sustainability efforts by adopting resource recovery and reuse practices. Recycling water, recovering valuable minerals from waste, and implementing technologies to minimise waste generation can lead to cost savings and reduced environmental impact. These practices reflect a holistic approach to sustainability that goes beyond energy management.

Transparency underpins all these efforts. Regular and honest reporting on emissions, energy use, and progress toward sustainability goals fosters trust among stakeholders. Open communication demonstrates accountability and builds stronger relationships with investors, regulators, and the broader public.

The mining industry stands at the forefront of global energy transformation. By adopting renewable energy, investing in efficiency, fostering innovation, and building collaborative partnerships, mining companies can achieve net zero and drive a just Energy Transition. It’s a path that requires commitment, creativity, and courage—but it holds the promise of a sustainable and equitable future for all.

In conclusion, as an energy provider, we believe that mining companies must take a multi-faceted approach to effectively navigate the transition to net zero. By adopting renewable energy, investing in technology, and emphasizing collaboration and transparency, mining operators can not only mitigate their environmental impact but also position themselves as leaders in the transition towards a more sustainable and equitable energy future.

Johan Helberg is the head of sales at Aggreko, Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT