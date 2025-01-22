Power Disruption Causes Delays at Cape Town International Airport

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said in a statement on Wednesday that power disruption caused delays at Cape Town International Airport. ACSA stated that they are attending to the situation. ACSA indicated that power disruptions at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), caused by a damaged cable, have impacted operations at the airport’s fuel depot and led to aircraft landing delays on Wednesday.Picture Leon Lestrade, independent media

ACSA indicated that power disruptions at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), caused by a damaged cable, have impacted operations at the airport’s fuel depot and led to aircraft landing delays.

“Airport operations are currently being powered by generators while repairs are underway to fully restore the fuel system. The issue has been temporarily resolved, while refuelling operations have resumed.”

ACSA added that they can confirm that flight schedules have been affected, and diversions are currently in place as the team works diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. “Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. Additionally, passengers are encouraged to download the ACSA Mobile App for real-time flight notifications and updates.”

ACSA said that they sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding.

On Monday, Business Report reported on ACSA assuring the public that they are collaborating with industry stakeholders to ensure a steady jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA).

This followed the fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) refinery on 4 January 2025, which has impacted the production of fuel nationally.

ACSA stated that the industry has secured enough supply for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for January and is collaborating to mitigate any disruption during the month of February. “ORTIA has 27.1 million litres of jet fuel currently available. The airport currently utilises about 3.6 million litres of jet fuel a day, which means that there are about 7.6 days of stock on hand until the week ending 02/02/2025.”

BUSINESS REPORT