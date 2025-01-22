Minister Mantashe to release the 2024 Mine Health and Safety Statistics

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said on Wednesday that Minister Gwede Mantashe will on Thursday, 23 January 2025 release the Mine Health and Safety statistics for the 2024 calendar year. Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said on Wednesday that Minister Gwede Mantashe will on Thursday, 23 January 2025 release the Mine Health and Safety statistics for the 2024 calendar year.Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspaper

The Department said that this follows the 2024 Mine Occupational Health and Safety Tripartite Summit which aimed to achieve “Zero harm in our lifetime. “The Minister will be releasing the statistics and performance of the mining industry in terms of fatalities, injuries and occupational diseases.”

The Department added that they are prioritising the health and safety of mine workers. “The Department remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of mineworkers by enforcing the Mine Health and Safety Act and fostering cooperation with all stakeholders for the long-term sustainability of the sector.”

The Department added that the Minister will be joined by the Deputy Minister, Director-General, Chief Inspector of Mines, Organised Business, Organised Labour, and Professional Associations.

On Tuesday Business Report reported that Data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday showed mining productivity in SA decreasing by 0.9% year-on-year in November 2024 following a downwardly revised 1.1% rise in October.

Stats SA said the largest negative contributors to this slump were gold, which was down by 11.5%, iron ore which declined by 3.8% and coal which fell by 1.6%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, SA’s mineral productivity decreased by 0.2% in November 2024 compared to a month earlier, following month-on-month dips of 2.8% and 4.2% in October and September 2024, respectively.

The African Mining Indaba is expected to take place in February.

BUSINESS REPORT