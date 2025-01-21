Trump's return: Lessons for South Africa's energy crisis

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles watches as US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

Donald Trump is back as President of the United States of America. Having successfully completed his term as the 45th President, he has now won a landslide victory to become the 47th. His inauguration ceremony was a star-studded event attended by America’s most influential billionaires, tech and social media magnates, and industrial leaders. Notable figures included Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Apple’s Tim Cook, UFC President Dana White, and media personalities Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.

The inauguration was an opulent affair, with thousands of campaign leaders and organisers gathered at the Capitol Arena. Trump demonstrated his broad appeal across the American population, attracting support from rural voters, young people, African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and industry moguls. The mood was electrifying, and even his political rivals appeared to acknowledge the priorities he set for his new administration.

A transformative start to leadership

Trump wasted no time upon assuming office. On his first day, he signed 200 executive orders, many of which were transformative policies designed to redefine America’s role in the world. This display of decisiveness served as a reminder to aspiring leaders that effective governance demands action and focus rather than endless political bickering. He showed the world that a lot can be done in just a day to turn the ship around and steer it for success.

The US economy is facing immense challenges, including record-high unemployment and 30 million people experiencing homelessness. This is a country that has lost its great place in the world. Trump’s administration seeks to rebuild the nation and restore its place as a global leader. His presidency is characterised by a commitment to leaving a lasting legacy and an unwavering drive to achieve ambitious goals. He has reignited the spirits of millions of Americans to dream again, to rebuild and Make America Great Again and restore its place in the world.

Looking at Trump’s line up of Cabinet ministers (Secretaries of the State) he has scouted and selected the best people who have shown the capacity and capability to make this happen.

Why is the Trump Presidency important for the world? For starters he is showing the world what it means to have political power and control. In the list of his Executive Orders he signed into law. A few of those orders come to mind in relation to energy and the economy. His Presidency is hedged on reviving the American dream of dominating the world through energy and resources as well as reviving collapsed sectors and industries.

He is famously know as saying, “We will drill baby drill,” referring to his oil ambitions for the US.

For now China has surpassed the US in dominating the global economy, but Trump has vowed to regain back that top spot of taking control of the global economy through aggressive trade rules and trade barriers into the US economy.

Key policies and executive orders:

–Trump’s initial executive orders set the tone for his administration:

– Declaring a National Energy Emergency, prioritising energy independence by expanding domestic oil and gas production and lowering oil prices.

– Ending the Green New Deal and revoking the electric car mandate, ensuring consumers retain freedom of choice in vehicle purchases.

– Reinstating military members dismissed over Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with full back pay.

– Revamping trade policies by imposing tariffs on imports and incentivising companies to manufacture within the US.

– Establishing a Department of Government Efficiency and eliminating censorship to protect freedom of speech.

A stark contrast with South Africa

While the US celebrates a renewed sense of optimism, South Africa faces a grim reality. The recently announced matriculation results reveal systemic shortcomings in STEM with numbers taking these subjects declining. There was a 12 338 drop in the number of candidates who registered for mathematics, at 255 762 in 2024. Even so with a minimum requirement pass mark of 30% it does little to address the nation’s urgent need for skilled professionals in energy, infrastructure and so on. This as most school leavers gravitate towards non-core economic disciplines.

How you would ask are all these issues connected to energy and the economy?

The Energy-Economy connection

South Africa's future hinges on adopting policies that prioritise energy security, infrastructure development and skills training. Failure to do so risks further economic decline and diminished global relevance. So the lack of STEM matriculants is a policy failing. Thereafter the failures to get enough STEM students into higher education is an even bigger hurdle of dire ramifications for the economy.

Energy is the foundation of any economy. According to the laws of physics, energy cannot be created or destroyed but can only be transformed. Nations that prioritise energy infrastructure and secure reliable energy supplies position themselves for sustained growth. Trump’s focus on energy underscores its critical role in national and global economic prosperity.

No nation can rise and tower above its rivals unless it focuses on growing the base of energy supply with the economy. For too long South Africa has undermined the role that baseload energy and fossil fuels energy resources play in the life of an ordinary person and the economy. Over the past few years the energy crisis taught South Africa a hard lesson in the sciences of energy fundamentals. - never again to mess around with baseload energy power.

Leadership and vision matter

The contrast between the celebratory mood in the US following Trump’s inauguration and South Africa’s bleak outlook serves as a stark reminder of the importance of leadership. Visionary leaders who prioritise the needs of their people and the growth of their economy can transform their nations. Trump’s bold approach to governance demonstrates what is possible when leaders are driven by a commitment to their country’s progress.

South Africa needs to wake up and stop the childish games of politics and focus on the needs of the people and galvanising the economy. I know of no other way except growth through investment into massive energy infrastructure as a catalyst to growing the economy. Where the US goes the whole world follows.

The rules of the global energy games have been reset through Trump’s being back at the helm of America. It is now time for the world to adapt or die. Which one will it be for South Africa?

Remain stubborn pursuing non-growth energy policy objectives or get back to energy fundamentals basics and building the country's energy infrastructure and upskilling all South Africans in the infrastructure and manufacturing core skills trades and capabilities.

Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng is president of Transform RSA and an independent energy expert.

Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng is president of Transform RSA and an independent energy expert.

* The views in this column are independent of “Business Report” and Independent Media.

BUSINESS REPORT