Stricter Visa Policies possible for South Africans under Trump’s second term

FCM Travel said with Donald Trump starting his second term as US president on Monday , South Africans should expect stricter visa regulations.

Mummy Mafojane, Productive Operations Leader at FCM said that business travel doesn’t happen in a bubble. “Politics, economics, and global events all play a role in shaping policies that impact everything from how easily people can get visas to what they pay for flights or hotels. Being prepared means understanding these dynamics and staying one step ahead.”

FCM said that during Trump’s first term, stricter immigration policies caused months-long delays and closer scrutiny for travellers from countries like South Africa. “Analysts warn those bottlenecks could return as Biden-era efforts to reduce visa backlogs lose momentum.”

FCM added that processing times can stretch up to 6–7 weeks or longer if there’s a backlog so leaving your application until the last minute is not an option. “Add in the need to secure an interview appointment first, and it’s clear why early planning is essential.”

FCM said that members of the public planning to travel should apply early. “ Start your visa application as soon as travel plans are on the horizon. Get your documents in order: Meeting agendas, proof of employment outside the U.S., and proof of ties to South Africa (like family or property ownership) can help streamline interviews. Track deadlines automatically: Use reminders or tools that flag upcoming expirations, so renewals don’t fall through the cracks.”

FCM added that global markets often react sharply during Trump’s leadership, exchange rate fluctuations could make business trips feel even pricier for South Africans heading stateside. “From flights and hotels to meals between meetings, costs can quickly add up when paired with an unstable rand-dollar dynamic.”

Mafojane said that cutting back isn’t always an option when relationships depend on face-to-face meetings. “It’s not about slashing your business travel budget, it's about stretching it further.Companies need strategies that maximise value.”

FCM said that South Africans should lock in corporate rates and negotiate fixed pricing agreements with airlines and hotels—or work through globally connected Travel Management Companies like FCM that secure exclusive discounts. “Use real-time expense tracking tools: Monitor employee spending live while they’re abroad so overspending gets flagged immediately not weeks later during expense claims.”

Mafojane said that a TMC with a global network can help businesses unlock meaningful savings by negotiating better rates with airlines and hotels. “But it’s not just about discounts—it’s about having access to real-time insights and expert advice so you can make smarter decisions that align with your budget and goals.”

