Global tourism nears pre-COVID-19 Levels: A 2024 recovery report

According to the latest World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion tourists travelled internationally in 2024, indicating a virtual recovery (99%) of pre-pandemic levels. UN Tourism said that this represents an increase of 11% over 2023, or 140 million more international tourist arrivals, with results driven by strong post-pandemic demand, robust performance from large source markets, and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific.

UN Tourism reported that most destinations welcomed more international tourists in 2024 than before the pandemic, while visitor spending also continued to grow strongly.

UN Tourism added that the Middle East, Europe, and Africa saw strong recovery figures in tourism. “Africa (74 million) welcomed 7% more arrivals than in 2019, and 12% more than in 2023. The Middle East (95 million arrivals) remained the strongest-performing region when compared to 2019, with international arrivals 32% above pre-pandemic levels in 2024, though 1% higher compared to 2023.”

UN Tourism said that Europe, the world's largest destination region, saw 747 million international arrivals in 2024 (+1% above 2019 levels and 5% over 2023) supported by strong intraregional demand. “All European subregions surpassed pre-pandemic levels, except for Central and Eastern Europe where many destinations are still suffering from the lingering effects of the Russian aggression on Ukraine.”

UN Tourism added that the Americas (213 million) recovered 97% of pre-pandemic arrivals (-3% over 2019), with the Caribbean and Central America already exceeding 2019 levels. Compared to 2023, the region saw 7% growth. “Asia and the Pacific (316 million) continued to experience a rapid recovery in 2024, though arrival numbers were still 87% of pre-pandemic levels, an improvement from 66% at the end of 2023. International arrivals grew 33% in 2024, an increase of 78 million from 2023.”

UN Tourism said that North Africa and Central America saw the strongest performance in 2024, with 22% and 17% more international arrivals than before the pandemic. “Southern Mediterranean Europe (+8%) and the Caribbean (+7%) also enjoyed robust growth, as did Northern Europe (+5%) and Western Europe (+2%).”

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said that in 2024, global tourism completed its recovery from the pandemic and, in many places, tourist arrivals and especially earnings are already higher than in 2019. “Growth is expected to continue throughout 2025, driven by strong demand contributing to the socio-economic development of both mature and emerging destinations. This recalls our immense responsibility as a sector to accelerate transformation, placing people and planet at the centre of the development of tourism.”

UN Tourism said international tourism receipts saw robust growth in 2024 after virtually already reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2023, in real terms (adjusting for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations). “Receipts reached $1.6 trillion (R29 trillion) in 2024, about 3% more than in 2023 and 4% more than in 2019 (real terms), according to preliminary estimates. Total exports from tourism (including passenger transport) reached a record $1.9 trillion (R35 trillion) in 2024, about 3% higher than before the pandemic (real terms), according to preliminary estimates.”

UN Tourism said that international tourist arrivals are expected to grow 3% to 5% in 2025 compared to 2024. “This initial projection assumes global economic conditions remain favourable, inflation continues to recede, and geopolitical conflicts do not escalate. The outlook reflects a stabilization of growth rates after a strong rebound in international arrivals in 2023 (+33% vs 2022) and 2024 (+11% vs 2023).”

UN Tourism added that their Confidence Index confirms these positive expectations. “Around 64% of the UN Tourism Panel of Experts see 'better' or 'much better' prospects for 2025 compared to 2024. Some 26% expect similar performance in their destination, while only 9% believe 2025 will be 'worse' or 'much worse' than last year.”

UN Tourism said that economic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose significant risks. “More than half of respondents point to high transport and accommodation costs and other economic factors such as volatile oil prices, as the main challenges international tourism will face in 2025. Against this backdrop, tourists are expected to continue to seek value for money.”

UN Tourism added that balancing growth and sustainability will be critical in 2025, as reflected by two major trends identified by the Panel of Experts: the search for sustainable practices and the discovery of lesser-known destinations.

