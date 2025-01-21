From AI to 5. 5G: The game-changing tech innovations coming in 2025

An attendee smiles as he rides a 360 VR chair at the FORUM8 booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2025. Photo: AFP

In 2024 breakthroughs in technology like AI, redefined industries and how we work, according to Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT). As these technologies advanced sustainability also became a core focus as the need to develop greener, more efficient solutions became clearer.

These advancements laid the groundwork for a new era and 2025 promises to build on this momentum, ushering in trends that will further revolutionise industries, enhance personalisation, and simplify complexity across the board. In the new year, the technology landscape will likely be defined by a blend of regulation, innovation, resilience, and a drive for inclusivity and sustainability, addressing both the opportunities and challenges of the rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

The omnipresence of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was at the forefront of emerging technologies in 2024 and this will likely continue into 2025 - most likely at an accelerated rate. According to Tech Nation Co-Founder, Cheryl Kahla, Gen AI will be everywhere this year, powering more large language models (LLMs), agents, and applications than ever before.

“AI is going to be everywhere, infused into everything, from our smartphones and smart homes to our cars and even home appliances,” mirrors Akhram Mohamed, the managing director of The Blank Canvas and Editor at Geekhub.co.za. “Think personalised experiences, smarter automation and devices that become an extension of ourselves. Imagine a smart home that anticipates your needs, adjusting the lighting and temperature before you even ask, or a fitness tracker that creates a personalised workout plan based on your sleep patterns and recovery rate. AI is about to make our devices feel like they were designed just for us.”

He observes that AI will also transform how we consume entertainment, with streaming platforms offering hyper-targeted recommendations and smart speakers providing contextual responses; “It's all about creating a seamless, intuitive experience that makes technology feel more like a personalised companion”.

“For the first time in history, we are able to ‘talk’ to our data. We can upload a PDF with user data into an AI agent and have a conversation with it,” adds Kahla. “And as chatbots and agents continually advance, we are progressively shifting towards a reality where we could ‘talk’ to our devices the way we’re already talking to ChatGPT.”

A transformative shift in devices

Advancements in device and wearable technologies are redefining how we interact with tech, driving both form and function and marking a new era of convenience and personalisation in everyday tech.

First and foremost, the foldable revolution is reshaping mobile and computing devices, offering unprecedented flexibility and portability. While far from ubiquitous, foldable phones are no longer a novelty. “We can expect to see more foldable devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and even TVs, but that is likely to kick off in 2026,” notes Mohamed.

Meanwhile, the amplification of seamless integration across devices and systems will enhance connectivity in 2025, enabling smoother workflows and smarter ecosystems, while increasingly personalised health gadgets are expected to empower individuals to take control of their wellbeing with real-time monitoring and tailored insights.

“Consumers crave seamless interactions between our smartphones, home devices, and entertainment systems, wherever we can get it and we can expect to see much deeper integration create more connected and intuitive ecosystems,” adds Kahla.

Realising the potential of AR

Augmented Reality (AR) has long promised to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, and 2025 could be the year this transformative technology comes into its own as AR steadily carves its place, offering practical and immersive applications that extend far beyond entertainment.

"This technology has the potential to truly revolutionise the way we interact with technology and become an extension of ourselves," says Mohamed.

Imagine using smart glasses to overlay useful information on your surroundings, from step-by-step repair instructions to virtually trying on clothes. In the home, AR could allow users to visualise furniture placement, control devices with gestures, or even blend virtual worlds with real spaces to create interactive games.

AR also holds transformative potential for industries like education and the media landscape.

However, personal and data privacy concerns loom, especially in public spaces where non-users may have little control over what is captured and shared. As Mohamed notes; “We still need to navigate the rough terrain of personal and data privacy that comes with the use of AR.”

Sustainable and affordable tech

Sustainability and affordability will be critical pillars for the tech industry as companies strive to meet growing consumer expectations and global environmental goals. Achieving these objectives requires a delicate balance, but innovative approaches can drive progress on both fronts, creating a technology landscape that is greener and more inclusive.

“Sustainability will no longer just be a niche feature, it will become a core component for businesses,” explains Khala.

Additionally, circular design principles, such as creating modular, repairable, and upgradable devices, offer another practical path forward.

On the affordability front, addressing barriers to access is crucial as smart devices are essential for social and economic development. Companies must offer solutions that cater to diverse budgets.

By aligning affordability with sustainability, the tech industry can pave the way for a future where technology is not only more environmentally responsible but also accessible to all, fostering a more inclusive and equitable digital world.

5.5G is closer than you think

While 5.5G, or 5G-Advance, promises to revolutionise capacity and user experience by increasing network capacity by 10x and enabling new applications, South Africa must overcome hurdles before it sees its widespread adoption.

Progress has been made with successful tests conducted in 2024, but spectrum availability, terminals, applications, and policies, remain underdeveloped for full 5.5G deployment.

5.5G’s low-latency capabilities, particularly its reduced latency from 10ms to 1ms, has the potential to open up new business models, especially in logistics and e-commerce.

Achieving this requires industry collaboration, including government policy support, spectrum regulation, and partnerships between operators, vendors, and ecosystem partners.

As we look toward 2025, it’s clear the tech landscape is set to be shaped by rapid innovation with advancements in AI, connectivity, and sustainability driving both business and societal progress.

