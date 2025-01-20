South African Post Office celebrates President Ramaphosa's inauguration with new stamp release

The South African Post Office (SAPO) said on Monday that they made available a set of B4 postage rate stamps and a stamp card to honour President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as the eighth President of a democratic South Africa. South African Post Office (SAPO) said on Monday that they made available a set of B4 postage rate stamps and a stamp card to honour President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as the eighth President of a democratic South Africa. Picture supplied

The South African Post Office (SAPO) said on Monday that they made available a set of B4 postage rate stamps and a stamp card to honour President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as the eighth President of a democratic South Africa.

SAPO said that he was inaugurated at the Union Buildings on 19 June 2024, President Ramaphosa is in his second and final term as the country’s first citizen. “According to the Stamp Issuing Policy of South Africa, the philately department of the SA Post Office has to design and produce a new stamp for every President after every National Election, regardless of the same president being elected for a second term.”

SAPO added that the stamp issue incorporates the design style developed by The Presidency for the Presidential inauguration of 19 June 2024. “These designs reflect a blend of modern sophistication and combine the South African Coat of Arms and 30 Years of Democracy with stylized renderings of the Union Buildings and the South African flag.”

SAPO said that these designs were adapted for this set by Ms Thea Clemons of Philatelic Services. “The cost of the B4 (for an envelope that is slightly larger than an A4) stamp is 6 x R15.45 = R92.70. The Commemorative Stamp Card with one B4 rate stamp attached costs R21.45. Given that not all branches have these particular stamps available, orders can be emailed to [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected].”

BUSINESS REPORT