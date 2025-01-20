Guinea approves environmental assessment for Bankan Gold Project

PDI said that close engagement with MEDD led to the approval of the Certificate of Environmental Compliance (“ECC”). L-R Madifing Keita (PDI Directeur Administratif), Sandra Bates (PDI Executive Director – Legal & ESG), Mohamed Lamin (Directeur Technique AGEE), Simon Jackson (PDI Chair), Djami Diallo (Ministre de l’Environnement et du Développement Durable), Andrew Pardey (PDI Managing Director), Aissata Beavogui (PDI Directrice Pays), Pierre Louw (PDI Chief Financial Officer), Madam Watta Camara (Conseiller du Ministre de l'Environnement et du Développement Durable en charge du développement durable). Picture supplied

Predictive Discovery Limited (PDI) said that they are delighted to report that Guinea’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MEDD) has approved the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) and has issued the Certificate of Environmental Compliance (“ECC”) for the Bankan Gold Project.

PDI said that close engagement with MEDD led to the approval of the Certificate of Environmental Compliance (“ECC”). “Approval of the ESIA and issuance of the ECC, which involved an extended period of close engagement by PDI with the MEDD and associated agencies, provides the necessary environmental certificate required for PDI to apply for Bankan’s Exploitation Licence.”

PDI added that this is a significant de-risking step, confirming MEDD’s support for the development of the Bankan Project in the Peripheral Zone of the Upper Niger National Park. “The ECC follows the review and validation of the ESIA by the Guinean Agency for Environmental Assessment or “AGEE, a semi-autonomous agency that promotes the government’s environmental assessment policy.”

PDI said that as part of the application for the Exploitation Licence, PDI has undertaken to relinquish all of the portion of the Bankan permits that is located within the Buffer Zone of the Park such that no mining activity will be carried out within the Buffer Zone (the protected area closest to the Core Conservation Area of the Park). “Both the NEB and BC deposits and the entire development area for the Bankan Project as set out in the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) lie outside of the Buffer Zone, resulting in this commitment having no impact on the findings of the PFS published in April 2024.”

PDI added that the Company will commence a reforestation program at the outer limit of the proposed Exploitation Permit, closest to the Buffer Zone of the Park. “The ESIA is the result of more than two years of environmental and social work, which has included:

extensive social, biophysical and biodiversity baseline studies conducted from 2022;

engagement with independent, government and non-governmental environmental and social agencies including local government and community bodies; and

ESIA delivered to recognised standards of the International Finance Corporation and Equator Principles.”

PDI said that this news coincides with a successful Board visit to Guinea which included meetings with the Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, and members of his cabinet, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Djami Diallo, and the Ministry of Mines and Geology.

Managing Director Andrew Pardey said that “The awarding of the environmental certificate for the Bankan Gold Project is a critical step in the granting of all the necessary permits required to build Bankan into a Tier 1 gold mine. “This process of further de-risking the Project could not have been achieved without the tireless efforts of colleagues, and the support and dedication of all of the governmental, non-governmental and technical groups which have worked together to get Bankan to this exciting stage of its development.”

PDI said that they intend to file the application for the Exploitation Permit (which will include the PFS, ESIA and ECC) with the Ministry of Mines and Geology and the Centre for the Promotion and Development of Mines by 31 January 2025. “Resource definition drilling programs are continuing at the Fouwagbe and Sounsoun targets in the Argo area, with the aim of completing maiden Mineral Resource estimates at these targets, as well as the 800W target in the NEB area, during Q1 2025. Exploration drilling is also ongoing in the Argo and Bokoro South areas.”

PDI added that the Definitive Feasibility Study is also advancing according to schedule and is on track to be completed in the second half of 2025.

BUSINESS REPORT