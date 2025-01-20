ACSA collaborates to ensure steady jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport

ACSA assured the public that they are collaborating with industry stakeholders to ensure steady jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) ACSA collaborating with industry stakeholders to ensure steady jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). File picture : Armand Hough,independent media

ACSA assured the public that they are collaborating with industry stakeholders to ensure steady jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). This follows the fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) refinery on 4 January 2025, which is impacting the production of fuel nationally.

ACSA said that the industry has secured enough supply for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for January and is collaborating to mitigate any disruption during the month of February. “ORTIA has 27.1 million litres of jet fuel currently available. The airport currently utilises about 3.6 million litres of jet fuel a day, which means that there are about 7.6 days of stock on hand until the week ending 02/02/2025.”

ACSA added that given the requirement for 3.6 million litres consumption per day, with the opening of the refinery on 27/02/2025, this translates to a total of 97.2 million litres required for February. “The Fuels Industry Association of Southern Africa (FIASA), NATREF industry partners and government agencies, including ACSA are working with various fuel industry stakeholders to find jet fuel for February.”

ACSA said that other stakeholders working on the solution to the shortage of jet fuel supply include the Central Energy Fund, Strategic Fuel Fund, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Transnet through Transnet Pipelines and Transnet Freight Rail, SARSU and other state-owned energy companies. “The distribution of fuel remains at the discretion of airlines and fuel suppliers subject to their respective commercial contracts. Airlines and suppliers are exploring alternative measures, such as tankering (refuelling at other airports), to manage fuel needs,” added ACSA.

ACSA said that some airlines have raised concerns that their suppliers are restricting them and are not able to secure enough fuel to get them to their next destinations and have started making alternative plans to make fuel stops at other airports. “Airlines are entitled to take measures they consider prudent in the circumstances, including tankering from other airports, in order to save the current fuel reserves until certainty about the month of February prevails.”

ACSA added that they are working on the following solutions for February:

Engaging all stakeholders to deal with the shortage caused by the NATREF and build fuel reserves;

Requested Transnet to prioritise the movement of fuel stock from Durban to Gauteng once imported volumes arrive;

Fuel industry to build up more stocks at King Shaka International Airport which has higher fuel capacity than its daily consumption.

ACSA added that they would like to reassure airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders that every necessary step is being taken to maintain normal airport operations and ensure the secure and uninterrupted availability of jet fuel at ORTIA. “ACSA remains committed to transparent and timely communication and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

ACSA encourages fuel suppliers to build fuel reserves the additional fuel carried by aircraft beyond the planned requirements for a flight, which serves as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions, or unexpected changes in flight conditions.”

ACSA said that every airline sets minimum connection times at each airport. Domestic flights usually take an hour to connect to another flight. “International flights take longer due to immigration, customs requirements. Larger airports will require a longer time than small airports.

For a smooth connection between flights, it is important for passengers to allocate adequate time between the arrival and the departure of the next flight. ACSA recommends that passengers contact their airlines for the latest updates and to factor fuel considerations into their flight schedules.

BUSINESS REPORT