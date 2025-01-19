30 Years of democracy: Flying South Africa’s flag high in the tourism industry

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has now incorporated the popular pastime into their latest offering. Pictures: Supplied

By Clinton Thom

This year, South Africa commemorated 30 years of democracy, therefore undergoing a period of reflection on the remarkable journey our nation has undertaken over the last three decades as it rose into adulthood.

This milestone offers an opportunity to celebrate the strides we’ve made as a global tourist destination, steadily gaining recognition on the world stage.

Over the past decade, the tourism industry has experienced exponential growth, contributing significantly to job creation and bolstering our GDP.

Cape Town’s recent accolade as the world’s best food city by Condé Nast is a testament to this and our cultural richness.

Beyond its vibrant cities, South Africa boasts a diverse tapestry of landscapes, wildlife, and historical sites. From the majestic Kruger National Park to the breathtaking Cape Winelands, our country offers a myriad of experiences for every traveler. Johannesburg, the economic powerhouse of the nation, continues to attract business travelers and investors, solidifying its position as a global business hub.

The recent selection of Johannesburg to host the G20 Summit underscores its growing international significance and capacity to host global events of this scale going forward.

To further elevate South Africa’s standing in the global tourism market, the hospitality industry must leverage the power of heritage, design, and art.

These elements not only enrich the visitor experience but also contribute to the country’s unique identity. By seamlessly integrating these elements into our offerings, we can create unforgettable memories for our guests.

Heritage: A timeless tapestry

South Africa’s rich history is a treasure trove of stories waiting to be discovered. One needs only to think of icons like writer Nadine Gordimer, Irma Stern and most recently Athi-Patra Ruga, Haroon Gunn-Salie and Lady Skollie each using their unique experience of being a South African to weave their heritage into their art.

By delving into our cultural heritage, we can offer authentic experiences that resonate with travellers.

This could involve incorporating traditional African cuisine into our menus, organising cultural tours, or showcasing local art and crafts. By celebrating our heritage, we not only pay homage to our past but also inspire future generations.

Design: A modern expression

Design plays a pivotal role in creating memorable experiences, even more so when local suppliers, curators and materials are used.

This means that we must look to incorporate contemporary design elements into our hotels, restaurants, and attractions, in order to elevate the aesthetic appeal of our offerings and fly South Africa’s flag high.

Local designers can be empowered to showcase their creativity, creating unique and visually stunning spaces.

This not only enhances the guest experience but also promotes local talent and fosters economic growth.

Art: A cultural catalyst

Art has the power to inspire and connect people from different cultures.

By curating art exhibitions, hosting live music performances, and supporting local artists, we can create a vibrant and culturally stimulating environment.

Public art installations can transform urban spaces, adding color and character to our cities. By embracing art, we can foster a sense of creativity and innovation, attracting a diverse range of visitors.

As we look to the future, the hospitality industry must continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of travellers. By embracing sustainability, embracing technology, and prioritising guest experiences, we can ensure that South Africa remains a leading global tourist destination.

One specific area where the hospitality industry can make a significant impact is through sustainable practices.

By reducing our carbon footprint, conserving water, and minimising waste, we can demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship. This not only appeals to eco-conscious travelers but also contributes to the long-term sustainability of our industry.

Additionally, embracing technology can enhance the guest experience and streamline operations. From mobile check-in to personalised recommendations, technology can be used to create seamless and efficient journeys.

By leveraging data analytics, we can gain valuable insights into guest preferences and tailor our offerings accordingly.

Ultimately, the success of South Africa’s tourism industry depends on our ability to provide exceptional guest experiences. By prioritising the influence of true South African hospitality in whatever we do, we can create lasting memories for our visitors and encourage them to return.

As we celebrate 30 years of democracy, let us recommit ourselves to flying South Africa’s flag high in the global tourism industry. By embracing our heritage, design, and art, we can create a vibrant and unforgettable destination for travellers from around the world.

Clinton Thom is the General Manager, Radisson Collection Hotel Waterfront Cape Town.

