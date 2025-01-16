JOBS: Emerging industries are the key to unlocking jobs and driving opportunities for youth

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education also plays a pivotal role in preparing youth for the future. However, technical skills alone are not enough. An entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with access to practical training and mentorship, is essential, says the author. Image: AI Lab

By Tshego Bokaba

South Africa’s youth stand at a critical juncture. With more than four in 10 young people between the ages of 15-34 not in employment, education, or training, the challenge of youth unemployment has never been more urgent. But within this challenge lies immense opportunity – opportunity that can be unlocked through sunrise sectors.

Sunrise sectors are emerging industries experiencing rapid growth in revenue, investment, and employment opportunities – and they are poised to play a significant role in the economy’s future. These include areas such as global business services, agriculture, the care economy, digital industries, infrastructure, and the green economy. What makes these sectors vital is not just their growth potential but their ability to provide meaningful, sustainable employment for young people.

Addressing equitable access to these opportunities is one of the most significant challenges we face, particularly for youth in rural areas. For meaningful change, resources and opportunities must reach young people where they are, instead of being concentrated in urban centres. Equally crucial is fostering partnerships between the private sector and educational institutions, particularly Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, to align training programmes with the needs of these growing industries.

There is a stark gap between the skills young people acquire and the demands of the job market. For example, training apprentice car mechanics on a 1978 model or offering plumbing courses without modern equipment limits the relevance and employability of graduates. To prepare youth for tomorrow’s economy, the private sector and government must collaborate to ensure these institutions are equipped with industry-relevant tools and curricula.

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education also plays a pivotal role in preparing youth for the future. However, technical skills alone are not enough. An entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with access to practical training and mentorship, is essential. In Germany, 80% of employees work in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In South Africa, the reverse is true, highlighting a vast, untapped space for SME growth.

At the Momentum Group Foundation, our mission is to empower youth by bridging the gap between formal education and the demands of these burgeoning industries. We focus on creating access to strategic sectors for marginalised groups, with transformation at the core of our agenda. Through partnerships with nine non-profit organisations, we invest in initiatives that equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and tools they need to succeed in these high-growth sectors.

South Africa’s sunrise sectors hold the promise of brighter futures for our youth. By investing in education, skills, and entrepreneurship, and fostering partnerships across sectors, we can help young South Africans not just find jobs, but create them, building a more inclusive and dynamic economy for generations to come.

Tshego Bokaba is a CSI Manager at Momentum Group

