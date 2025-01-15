5 mining trends that are reshaping the industry in 2025 – and how to stay ahead

A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown. Copper is quickly becoming the cornerstone of the renewable energy revolution. Its unique properties make it indispensable for electrical wiring, electric vehicles, and renewable energy grids. Photo: Reuters

By Arjen de Bruin

The mining industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by shifting global demands and new opportunities. Copper is being hailed as the essential resource of the future, while the move toward renewable energy is reshaping coal’s role in the energy mix. At the same time, advances in technology and logistics are creating both challenges and possibilities. But beneath all these changes lies one constant: the importance of people in making progress possible. Here are five key trends that are redefining mining and how companies can adapt effectively.

1. Copper is the new gold

Copper is quickly becoming the cornerstone of the renewable energy revolution. Its unique properties make it indispensable for electrical wiring, electric vehicles, and renewable energy grids. As governments and businesses worldwide push for decarbonisation, copper demand is skyrocketing. However, current global production levels are insufficient to meet this demand. The looming supply gap highlights the urgency for investment in copper exploration and mining.

Africa, particularly Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, holds vast untapped reserves of this critical resource. Increased focus on these regions will not only support global energy goals but also drive local economic growth. For mining companies, the challenge lies in navigating geopolitical risks and ensuring sustainable practices while scaling operations.

2. Coal still matters during renewable energy shift

While renewable energy is gaining momentum worldwide, coal continues to play a significant role in meeting energy needs. The shift to green energy is a gradual process, especially in developing economies that rely on coal for power and industrial growth. For mining companies, this creates a balancing act: keeping up with coal demand while also exploring renewable energy opportunities. Investing in cleaner coal technologies and finding ways to make operations more efficient can help during this transition. Companies that adapt to this changing energy landscape will be better positioned for the future.

3. Mining companies will continue to invest in their own logistics

Supply chain issues like delays at ports and railways are making it harder for mining companies to move their goods efficiently. To tackle this, many are investing in their own transport fleets and infrastructure to keep operations running smoothly. Taking control of logistics reduces reliance on public systems and can save costs, but it also requires careful planning and significant investment. Companies that find smart ways to manage their logistics will be better equipped to handle future challenges and stay competitive.

4. Platinum is in high demand thanks to hybrid cars

The move toward electric vehicles has not progressed as quickly as many anticipated. Hybrid vehicles, a key stepping stone in the transition to electric vehicles, still require platinum for catalytic converters. As a result, demand for this precious metal is expected to grow, driving up prices. For platinum miners, this presents a lucrative opportunity – however, it also underscores the need for efficient and sustainable mining practices to capitalise on rising demand. Companies must invest in advanced extraction technologies and focus on optimising their operations to remain competitive.

5. Digitalisation continues to transform operations – but needs a people-centric approach

The mining sector is embracing digital transformation, with technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics becoming integral to operations. These advancements promise greater efficiency, safety, and productivity. Yet, technology alone is not enough – you need buy-in from the people who will be using and overseeing it.

The mining industry is at a turning point. Trends like the copper renaissance, coal’s continued relevance, and digitalisation signal major changes ahead. To stay ahead, companies must balance innovation with workforce empowerment.

Arjen de Bruin, Group CEO at OIM Consulting

